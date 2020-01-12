South Africa vs England: ‘No need to say sorry’ - Stuart Broad ends silence on on-field spat with Ben Stokes in Centurion

cricket

England cricketer Stuart Broad has finally spoken out on the infamous on-field spat with teammate Ben Stokes during the third day of first Test against South Africa in Centurion last month. England players came in a huddle and few words were spoken and that is when Stokes and Broad were seen getting involved in a heated conversation. Broad has now lifted the lid on what transpired between the two cricketers that left Stokes seething with anger.

“We got a wicket and in the huddle afterwards, I said ‘Boys, I think we can up our standards out here, bowlers can hit the lengths harder, fielders can stop the ones, they’re on top of us with their energy’,” Broad was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. “Stokesy went ‘I don’t agree with you.’ Which is great. You don’t want yes men, do you?

“He said ‘I don’t agree with you, I think we’ve been good’. I said: ‘Fair enough, it’s just my opinion but I don’t think we’ve been very good’. And we had a bit of back and forth like that. I really liked that. A couple of minutes later he walked over and gave me a big fist pump and he even texted me that night saying something like ‘Sorry, mate, for that disagreement’.

“There’s no need to say sorry. That’s sport. That’s what it’s about. It’s part of why communication is so strong in this group. The great thing about that was it was just two blokes trying to get England in a better place,” he added.

England lost the first Test by 107 runs but they hit back in the second Test in Cape Town, winning the match by 189 runs. Stokes’s all-round show played a pivotal role in England levelling the series and he was also named the match of the match.

The final two matches of the four-match series will be played at Port Elizabeth (Jan 16-20) and Johannesburg (Jan 24-28) respectively.