e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England: Revealed - The story behind Ben Stokes’ finger gesture after Cape Town victory

South Africa vs England: Revealed - The story behind Ben Stokes’ finger gesture after Cape Town victory

SA vs ENG: After the end of the match, Ben Stokes was captured making a unique hand gesture towards the camera that left many perplexed.

cricket Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England cricketer Ben Stokes celebrates after victory in Cape Town.
England cricketer Ben Stokes celebrates after victory in Cape Town.(Getty Images)
         

England all-rounder Ben Stokes produced a scintillating all-round display as he fired the ‘Three Lions’ to a series-levelling victory in the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. Stokes scored 47 and 72 with the bat and then scalped three crucial wickets in the final innings to bundle Proteas out for 248 in the second essay. England won the match by 189 runs and the four-match series is now locked at 1-1.

Also Read: I’m the vice captain, it’s my duty to keep an eye on all players: Rohit

After the end of the match, Stokes was captured making a unique hand gesture towards the camera that left many perplexed. This isn’t the first time that Stokes was caught making this gesture as the meaning behind it hold a massive significance to the Stokes family.

Stokes bent his middle finger while gesturing towards the camera and according to the Guardian, this was a reference to his father Ged, who had to amputate part of his finger after continuing to play despite suffering an injury during the rugby league in 1980s.

Stokes, who was named man of the match for his exploits in Cape Town, revealed his father was his inspiration during troubling times.

Also Read: ‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’

“I always had my dad in the back of my mind and that took any injury worries or niggles out of my head,” Stokes said after the end of the match. “I was thinking that he came out here to watch me and unfortunately he’s not been able to, so there was a lot more in my efforts this game, doing it for him. I haven’t managed to speak to him yet but hopefully I’ve made him proud. I had a text off Mum but I haven’t read it yet.”

Former England captain Nasser Hussain also heaped praise on Stokes and compared his bowling to that of legendary Windies bowler Courtney Walsh.

“I could not believe the first of his three-wicket burst that won England the game was his first bowling success of the Test,” Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail. “When it reverse swings, as it did here after tea, Stokes becomes a real handful.”

Also Read: ‘A very vulnerable place’: Hardik speaks out on Koffee with Karan row

“His bowling on Tuesday was a bit like Courtney Walsh’s. He leans a little wide of the crease and it looks like the ball is coming in from there, but at the last moment it straightens and batsman after batsman was forced into nicking off,” he added.

tags
top news
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer moves court against Chhapaak makers
Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer moves court against Chhapaak makers
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
Winter wonderland: 5 places to see snow this weekend
Winter wonderland: 5 places to see snow this weekend
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news