e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Cricket / ‘That’s a very vulnerable place’: Hardik Pandya speaks out on Koffee with Karan controversy

‘That’s a very vulnerable place’: Hardik Pandya speaks out on Koffee with Karan controversy

Hardik Pandya recently shared a happy news at the start of year 2020 by announcing his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic.

cricket Updated: Jan 08, 2020 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of India cricketer Hardik Pandya.
File image of India cricketer Hardik Pandya.(Getty Images)
         

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya broke his silence on the infamous Koffee with Karan controversy that saw him and fellow cricketer KL Rahul being handed respective sanctions last year. The duo had courted controversy and faced massive backlash on social media following their distasteful remarks on Karan Johar’s chat show. In an interview to a news channel, Hardik spoke regarding the infamous ‘episode’ and said things weren’t in their control in the aftermath of the episode.

Also Read: Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC

“We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in someone else’s court where they had to take the shot and that’s a very vulnerable place you don’t want to be,” Hardik told India Today.

Apart from being called back mid-way from India’s tour of Australia, the duo were later fined Rs 20 lakh each by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Ombudsman D.K. Jain directed the players to pay Rs 1 lakh each to the widows of 10 constables in paramilitary forces who had lost their lives on duty. Pandya and Rahul were also asked to deposit Rs 10 lakh each in the fund created for the promotion of cricket for blind in the country.

Hardik recently shared a happy news at the start of year 2020 by announcing his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. He took to Instagram to first confirm his relationship with Natasa by uploading a photo with the caption, ‘Starting the new year with my firework.’ A few hours later both Hardik and Natasa posted photos and videos on Instagram in which they announced that their engagement.

Also Read: WATCH: Kohli’s priceless reaction after Iyer’ six hits the roof goes viral

Hardik, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team. Hardik last played for India in a T20I against South Africa in September last year.

tags
top news
‘Make all out efforts to restore order at JNU’, HRD Ministry tells V-C
‘Make all out efforts to restore order at JNU’, HRD Ministry tells V-C
After missile strikes, China urges US and Iran to exercise restraint
After missile strikes, China urges US and Iran to exercise restraint
Flights to US, Europe longer by upto 40 mins as flights over Iran rerouted
Flights to US, Europe longer by upto 40 mins as flights over Iran rerouted
Iran gave Iraq a heads-up before firing 22 missiles at US forces on its soil
Iran gave Iraq a heads-up before firing 22 missiles at US forces on its soil
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Samsung copies Apple again and this time it’s an icon
Samsung copies Apple again and this time it’s an icon
‘A very vulnerable place’: Hardik speaks out on Koffee with Karan row
‘A very vulnerable place’: Hardik speaks out on Koffee with Karan row
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news