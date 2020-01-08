‘That’s a very vulnerable place’: Hardik Pandya speaks out on Koffee with Karan controversy

cricket

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya broke his silence on the infamous Koffee with Karan controversy that saw him and fellow cricketer KL Rahul being handed respective sanctions last year. The duo had courted controversy and faced massive backlash on social media following their distasteful remarks on Karan Johar’s chat show. In an interview to a news channel, Hardik spoke regarding the infamous ‘episode’ and said things weren’t in their control in the aftermath of the episode.

“We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in someone else’s court where they had to take the shot and that’s a very vulnerable place you don’t want to be,” Hardik told India Today.

Apart from being called back mid-way from India’s tour of Australia, the duo were later fined Rs 20 lakh each by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Ombudsman D.K. Jain directed the players to pay Rs 1 lakh each to the widows of 10 constables in paramilitary forces who had lost their lives on duty. Pandya and Rahul were also asked to deposit Rs 10 lakh each in the fund created for the promotion of cricket for blind in the country.

Hardik recently shared a happy news at the start of year 2020 by announcing his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. He took to Instagram to first confirm his relationship with Natasa by uploading a photo with the caption, ‘Starting the new year with my firework.’ A few hours later both Hardik and Natasa posted photos and videos on Instagram in which they announced that their engagement.

Hardik, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team. Hardik last played for India in a T20I against South Africa in September last year.