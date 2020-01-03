Natasa Stankovic’s ex-boyfriend reacts on her engagement with Hardik Pandya

cricket

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a happy news at the start of year 2020 by announcing his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. On Wednesday, Hardik took to Instagram to first confirm his relationship with Natasa by uploading a photo with the caption, ‘Starting the new year with my firework.’ A few hours later both Hardik and Natasa posted photos and videos on Instagram in which they announced that their engagement.

Just a day after the couple shared the news with the world, Natasa’s ex-boyfriend Aly Goni spoke to media on the same. In an interview to Bollywood Life, Goni, who is a television actor, congratulated the couple and expressed his happiness for them.

“I’m really really happy for her. I really liked them both together. I’ve seen them together and they are adorable. I’m so ecstatic that they are getting married,” he said.

Goni and Natasa had appeared as a couple on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. He admitted that he was a little surprised by the announcement. “I already knew that they are dating each other. This was a little surprise for everyone, but I’m really happy that she is very happy.”

Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team. Pandya last played for India in a T20I against South Africa in September last year.

Natasa Stankovic is a former reality show ‘Big Boss’ contestant and featured in a popular music Badshah music video ‘Bandook’, apart from a few dance numbers in Bollywood movies.