Home / Cricket / ‘DJ wale babu to coffee wale babu,’ Social media reacts to Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic engagement

‘DJ wale babu to coffee wale babu,’ Social media reacts to Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic engagement

Social media was flooded with memes as soon as Hardik Pandya announced his engagement news with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on January 1, 2020.

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2020 11:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic(Instagram)
         

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya started the New Year with ‘fireworks’ by announcing his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on the first day of 2020. Hardik took to instagram on Wednesday to first confirm his relationship with Natasa by uploading a photo of him and Natasaha with the caption, ‘Starting the new year with my firework.’ A few hours later both Hardik and Natasa posted photos and videos on instagram announcing their engagement.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | “Don’t see Hardik Pandya as a competitor”

“Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged”.The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends. The colourful Pandya, quoted a hit Bollywood song from Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Shaan’ as the 27-year-old Stankovic flaunted the engagement ring sitting by his side. A formal engagement with all family members is expected to take place later in India.

 

The news took social media by storm as Indian cricketers including Virat Kohli and bollywood actors started to send in their good wishes for the couple.

Also Read: ‘Surprised’ Kohli gives amazing reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement

But the hilarious memes were not far behind. Here’s how internet reacted to Hardik and Natasa’s engagement.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team. Pandya last played for India in a T20I against South Africa in September last year.

Natasa Stankovic is a former reality show ‘Big Boss’ contestant and featured in a popular music Badshah music video ‘Bandook’, apart from a few dance numbers in Bollywood movies.

