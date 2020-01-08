India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli’s priceless reaction after Shreyas Iyer’s six hits the roof goes viral - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 10:35 IST

Who will bat at No.4 in limited overs cricket? India may still be away from finding a definite answer to that but Shreyas Iyer is covering that distance faster than anybody else to put an end to the discussion. The Mumbai right-hander once again put up a good show in India’s chase in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. Iyer, who was promoted to bat at No.3 on Tuesday, scored a free-flowing 26-ball 34 as India chased down Sri Lanka’s 143-run target with 7 wickets and 15 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The first T20I in Guwahati was washed out without a ball being ball bowled.

Iyer hit 3 boundaries and a six – all of them attractive in their way - in his innings but the six he hit off Wahindu Hasaranga left everyone including India captain Virat Kohli in awe. In the 16th over of India’s chase, Iyer picked up Hasaranga’s straighter one quickly and smashed it over long-on for a huge six. The ball hit the roof before landing back on the ground and was easily the biggest six of the night.

Iyer himself was surprised by the timing of that shot but the expression on Kohli’s face, who was at the non-striker’s end then was even better. Kohli, who is known to enjoy his teammates’ success more than his, made no efforts to hide his emotions after seeing that shot.

That Six and Reaction from Shreyas Iyer in Yesterday's #INDvsSL match is Lit 🔥#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/eJlrEDvmdM — IPL 2020 - News, Score & Videos #IPL2020 (@CricketDailyIN) January 8, 2020

Lovely Reactions after that Monstrous 101 m Six from Shreyas Iyer 😂😂😂😍😍😍❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/o4c1pumvB9 — Genuine Cricket Fan (@Vijay__Kohli_18) January 7, 2020

Iyer, unfortunately, could stay till the end to finish the game off as hit a bouncer from Lahiru Kumara straight down the throat of the deep square-leg fielder but he ensured India’s good start courtesy KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan did not go waste.

Earlier, it was India’s bowlers led by Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur who helped India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest total of 142 after they were sent in on a placid batting track.

The two sides will meet again on Saturday at Pune for the third and final T20I of the series.