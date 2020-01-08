Siraj sends stumps flying, can he be Virat Kohli’s ‘surprise package’? - Watch

cricket

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 10:47 IST

Young Hyderabad fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was on fire in the ongoing Ranji Trophy clash against Kerala. He smashed the stumps of Kerala’s opener Poonam Rahul and sent two of his stumps cartwheeling. Rahul was knocked over for a seven-ball duck and recorded an embarrassing ‘King pair’ in the match.

Siraj was in red-hot form in the match - he grabbed four wickets in the first innings and then returned with three more in the second. Hyderabad won the match by six wickets chasing down the target of 155 with ease. This was the pacer’s best performance in the ongoing Ranji season - he has taken 17 wickets in four matches this season.

The fast bowler has played three T20Is and just one ODI. In three T20Is he has taken three wickets but gave away runs at an economy rate of 12.33. He is yet to take a wicket in ODI format. His last international appearance was against Australia in an ODI in January 2019.

Siraj has been retained by Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has taken 28 wickets in 26 games in IPL across three seasons. This performance will surely attract the attention of the Indian selectors as well as Team India captain Virat Kohli, who has already said that they would want a pacer up their sleeve who can generate good pace and bounce, especially when they travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

“We have to choose who will be our best skills. I think there’ll be one player who will be a surprise package. Prasidh Krishna is someone who has bowled really well in domestic cricket,” Kohli said after India crushed West Indies in the second T20I in Indore.