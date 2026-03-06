‘Genie. Diamond. Bradman of bowling’: Cricket world bows down to Jasprit Bumrah’s greatness for death-overs masterclass

Jasprit Bumrah once again proved to be the difference-maker for India in the high-stakes semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium. In a match that produced a staggering 499 runs, the India pacer showed exactly why he is regarded as one of the finest in the game. Bumrah remained disciplined and precise across his four overs, conceding just 33 runs in a contest dominated by aggressive batting. His final spell proved decisive, giving away only 14 runs in the last two overs when England looked to be surging ahead. With Jacob Bethell attacking relentlessly, Bumrah’s control and accuracy slowed the scoring rate and shifted the momentum back in India’s favour at a crucial stage of the chase. The Indian pace spearhead also claimed the crucial wicket of England skipper Harry Brook in his first over, putting the visitors in a spot of bother. Jasprit Bumrah produced a match-winning spell against England. (PTI)

Bumrah was right on the money in his 18th over, where he gave away just six runs when Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran were in desperate need of boundaries and looking to smash everything coming their way.

His incredible performance under pressure once again made the cricketing world rank him among the greatest bowlers, as the fraternity was in awe of his ability to deliver under pressure time and again over the past few years.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis showered praise on Bumrah after his match-defining spell, saying the Indian pace spearhead is the kind of bowler every captain dreams of having in pressure situations.

“It’s a superpower that any captain will dream of; it’s like having a genie, and you are just rubbing the lamp and out comes Bumrah," Du Plessis said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that the Indian paceman was clearly the point of difference between the two teams.

"So many elements in the game to talk about. Batting being sensational from both sides. But the difference between the two sides in the end was just one guy. The great Jasprit Bumrah!" Manjrekar wrote on X.