MS Dhoni tells overexcited Sakshi to calm down after she jumps off her seat to falsely celebrate Jasprit Bumrah’s wicket
A clip from the semifinal quickly went viral on social media, showing MS Dhoni calming his overexcited wife Sakshi in the stands.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was among the biggest attractions in the stands during the T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium. The former India captain, who had earlier attended the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, in the morning, made sure he did not miss India’s crucial clash against England on the same evening. Dhoni arrived at the venue with his wife Sakshi Dhoni, and cameras frequently turned toward the VIP box where he was watching the high-stakes encounter unfold.
Meanwhile, a clip from the match quickly went viral on social media, showing Dhoni calming his overexcited wife Sakshi in the stands. The moment came during the 18th over of England’s innings, when Jasprit Bumrah had the crucial task of slowing the scoring rate. The right-arm pacer rose to the occasion, conceding just six runs in the over and making life difficult for Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran.
On the very first delivery, Bumrah fired in a full-length delivery at Curran. The batter could only push it back towards the bowler. Watching from the stands, Sakshi leapt up in celebration, thinking India had claimed a wicket. However, the ball had clearly bounced before reaching Bumrah, something most spectators quickly realised.
Dhoni, who was right behind her, asked her to calm down and pointed out that it wasn’t out. The light-hearted exchange between the couple was caught on camera, and the clip soon began circulating widely on social media.
Jasprit Bumrah turns the table for India
That over proved to be a turning point for India as the tidy six deliveries piled pressure on the England batters heading into the closing stages. The squeeze continued in the following overs, with Hardik Pandya backing it up brilliantly by conceding just nine runs in the penultimate over, leaving England struggling to keep pace with the required rate.
Also Read - Sanju Samson or Jasprit Bumrah: Who was the true Player of the Match, the difference between elimination and title shot?
After India’s tense seven-run win in the T20 World Cup semi-final, captain Suryakumar Yadav reserved special praise for pace spearhead Bumrah, highlighting how the fast bowler once again stepped up in a crucial moment to tilt the match in India’s favour.
"We all know what he’s capable of and what he’s done for India over the years (on Jasprit Bumrah). He did the same thing again today, raised his hand and showed character to pull the game away from them," Suryakumar said after the match.