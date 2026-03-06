MS Dhoni tells overexcited Sakshi to calm down after she jumps off her seat to falsely celebrate Jasprit Bumrah’s wicket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was among the biggest attractions in the stands during the T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium. The former India captain, who had earlier attended the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, in the morning, made sure he did not miss India’s crucial clash against England on the same evening. Dhoni arrived at the venue with his wife Sakshi Dhoni, and cameras frequently turned toward the VIP box where he was watching the high-stakes encounter unfold. MS Dhoni calms her wife Sakshi after she celebrated a false wicket. (X Images)

Meanwhile, a clip from the match quickly went viral on social media, showing Dhoni calming his overexcited wife Sakshi in the stands. The moment came during the 18th over of England’s innings, when Jasprit Bumrah had the crucial task of slowing the scoring rate. The right-arm pacer rose to the occasion, conceding just six runs in the over and making life difficult for Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran.

On the very first delivery, Bumrah fired in a full-length delivery at Curran. The batter could only push it back towards the bowler. Watching from the stands, Sakshi leapt up in celebration, thinking India had claimed a wicket. However, the ball had clearly bounced before reaching Bumrah, something most spectators quickly realised.

Dhoni, who was right behind her, asked her to calm down and pointed out that it wasn’t out. The light-hearted exchange between the couple was caught on camera, and the clip soon began circulating widely on social media.