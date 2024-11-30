Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"Geniuses aren't born overnight": Ajay Jadeja praises Virat Kohli after heroic century in Perth

ANI |
Nov 30, 2024 03:19 PM IST

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has heaped praise on Virat Kohli following his stunning century in Perth, which played a crucial role in India's 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja's comments came in the wake of Kohli's remarkable performance that silenced critics and reaffirmed his status as one of cricket's modern-day greats. "Doubters can rest in peace... The name itself says it all. If there were doubters, they can rest in peace. Geniuses aren't born overnight," Jadeja told ANI, emphasizing Kohli's exceptional talent and ability to rise to the occasion.

New Delhi [India], : Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has heaped praise on Virat Kohli following his stunning century in Perth, which played a crucial role in India's 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja's comments came in the wake of Kohli's remarkable performance that silenced critics and reaffirmed his status as one of cricket's modern-day greats.

"Geniuses aren't born overnight": Ajay Jadeja praises Virat Kohli after heroic century in Perth
"Geniuses aren't born overnight": Ajay Jadeja praises Virat Kohli after heroic century in Perth

"Doubters can rest in peace... The name itself says it all. If there were doubters, they can rest in peace. Geniuses aren't born overnight," Jadeja told ANI, emphasizing Kohli's exceptional talent and ability to rise to the occasion.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

Kohli's century in Perth was not just a display of his technical prowess but also a testament to his resilience and determination. After facing criticism and skepticism from some quarters, Kohli's return to form with a heroic ton was a fitting response to his detractors.

India's comprehensive victory in the first Test has set the tone for the series, with Kohli's innings being a significant contributor to the team's success. His ability to perform under pressure and lead from the front has once again been underscored by this remarkable feat.

The win in Perth not only gave India a crucial lead in the series but also boosted the team's morale.

In the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and elected to bat but managed only 150 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant added a crucial 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Josh Hazlewood was Australia's standout bowler, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets each.

Australia's response was dismal, collapsing to 79/9 before a late partnership between Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey took them to 104, conceding a 46-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling with 5/30, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

India dominated in the second innings. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a 201-run opening stand. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 , supported by Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy , took India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a target of 534.

Nathan Lyon was Australia's most effective bowler, while Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood took a wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were reeling at 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, valiant efforts from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh couldn't save Australia, as they were bowled out for 238, handing India a commanding 295-run victory.

Bumrah and Siraj starred in the second innings, with Washington Sundar taking two wickets and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana chipping in with one each.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On