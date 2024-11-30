New Delhi [India], : Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has heaped praise on Virat Kohli following his stunning century in Perth, which played a crucial role in India's 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja's comments came in the wake of Kohli's remarkable performance that silenced critics and reaffirmed his status as one of cricket's modern-day greats. "Geniuses aren't born overnight": Ajay Jadeja praises Virat Kohli after heroic century in Perth

"Doubters can rest in peace... The name itself says it all. If there were doubters, they can rest in peace. Geniuses aren't born overnight," Jadeja told ANI, emphasizing Kohli's exceptional talent and ability to rise to the occasion.

Kohli's century in Perth was not just a display of his technical prowess but also a testament to his resilience and determination. After facing criticism and skepticism from some quarters, Kohli's return to form with a heroic ton was a fitting response to his detractors.

India's comprehensive victory in the first Test has set the tone for the series, with Kohli's innings being a significant contributor to the team's success. His ability to perform under pressure and lead from the front has once again been underscored by this remarkable feat.

The win in Perth not only gave India a crucial lead in the series but also boosted the team's morale.

In the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and elected to bat but managed only 150 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant added a crucial 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Josh Hazlewood was Australia's standout bowler, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets each.

Australia's response was dismal, collapsing to 79/9 before a late partnership between Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey took them to 104, conceding a 46-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling with 5/30, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

India dominated in the second innings. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a 201-run opening stand. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 , supported by Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy , took India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a target of 534.

Nathan Lyon was Australia's most effective bowler, while Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood took a wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were reeling at 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, valiant efforts from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh couldn't save Australia, as they were bowled out for 238, handing India a commanding 295-run victory.

Bumrah and Siraj starred in the second innings, with Washington Sundar taking two wickets and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana chipping in with one each.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.