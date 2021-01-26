IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Forget Pietersen, Gower, my runs, Joe Root can break Sachin Tendulkar's world record': England legend Geoffrey Boycott
Joe Root and Sachin Tendulkar
Joe Root and Sachin Tendulkar
cricket

'Forget Pietersen, Gower, my runs, Joe Root can break Sachin Tendulkar's world record': England legend Geoffrey Boycott

Legendary England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott said Joe Root has can play 200 Tests like India's Sachin Tendulkar and break his world record tally of 15,921 runs.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:31 AM IST

Current Test captain Joe Root is not only set to become England's all-time highest run-getter in Tests bus he also has the ability to break Sachin's Tendulkar's world record for most runs in the longest format, feels legendary cricketer Geoffrey Boycott.

Boycott's comments came after Joe Root, 30, ended his dry run of a big score by slamming two centuries including a double ton in the two-match series against Sri Lanka which England won 2-0.

Root amassed 426 runs in four innings at an average of 106.50 including two centuries with a high score of 228.

Also Read | 'He'll show what he can do in four Tests against England, it'll be his time'

Root also went to become the fourth-highest run-getter in Test cricket for England and the first ever captain to hit two double-hundreds.

Boycott said Root has can play 200 Tests like Tendulkar and break his tally of 15,921 runs.

"Forget just scoring more Test runs for England than David Gower, Kevin Pietersen and myself. Joe Root has the potential to play 200 Tests and score more runs than even Sachin Tendulkar," Boycott wrote in a column for 'The Telegraph'.

"Root is only 30. He has played 99 Tests and scored 8249 runs already. As long as he does not suffer serious injury there is no reason why he cannot beat Tendulkar’s all-time record of 15,921."

Also Read | 'Lowest I've felt in life after 2018': Ashwin on 'insensitive' comparisons

Root currently has 8249 runs in 181 innings at an average of 49.39. Root is only behind Alastair Cook (12472), Graham Gooch (8900) and Alec Stewert (8463) in England's all-time run-scorers' list.

The right-hander's ploy of pushing forward and resorting to sweep shots to tackle the Sri Lanka spinners was praised by the experts.

Boycott, however, doesn't want people to compare Root with stars of bygone eras, saying he should be judged only with his contemporaries.

"His contemporaries, such as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson, are wonderful players as well who could also score that many runs. We should enjoy Root and only judge him alongside those guys, not great names of the past because every player is a product of their environment," he said.

The 80-year-old England batting great observed that Root has worked on his batting during the Covid-enforced break but said the right-hander will face his biggest test on Australia soil.

"Until this tour Joe had not been making the big scores that influence matches. Perhaps the COVID-19 lockdowns allowed him time to take stock of his batting. For too long he appeared to be influenced by Twenty20 cricket. He was trying to force his way back into England's T20 side, but that frenetic type of batting is not for him," Boycott said.

"I felt that when playing Test cricket his subconscious was telling him to try to score off almost every ball. He was opening the face of the bat to good length balls trying to run it to third man, working straight balls to leg and even when he defended a really good ball he would set off for a run. In other words, he was trying to avoid a dot ball. Against top-class Test bowlers that is not possible.

"Joe's biggest test will be against pace in Australia but, right now, by not batting in a gung-ho style, he has settled down and is giving himself a chance to bat big."

Root will next lead England in the four-match series against India, starting on February 5 in Chennai.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe root sachin tendulkar geoffrey boycott
app
Close
e-paper
Joe Root and Sachin Tendulkar
Joe Root and Sachin Tendulkar
cricket

'Forget Pietersen, Gower, my runs; Root can break Tendulkar's world record'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Legendary England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott said Joe Root has can play 200 Tests like India's Sachin Tendulkar and break his world record tally of 15,921 runs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India bowling coach Bharat Arun talks with Jasprit Bumrah as Kuldeep Yadav looks on(Twitter)
India bowling coach Bharat Arun talks with Jasprit Bumrah as Kuldeep Yadav looks on(Twitter)
cricket

'He'll show what he can do in four Tests against England, it'll be his time'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:42 AM IST
India bowling coach Bharat Arun believes Kuldeep Yadav is bowling ‘magnificently’ and ‘he will show what he can do’ when he is given an opportunity in the upcoming four-match home series against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
interview
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane gives instructions to teammates on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 18, 2021. (AFP)
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane gives instructions to teammates on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 18, 2021. (AFP)
cricket

Interview | 'Told Pujara to continue, I'll look for runs': Rahane on Gabba chase

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:11 AM IST
The reserved and soft-spoken Ajinkya Rahane led the team aggressively and astutely: “It was a challenge as well as a responsibility, and I thought it was the best opportunity for me to stand up, send that message, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Jaffer's tweet on Republic Day goes viral
Wasim Jaffer's tweet on Republic Day goes viral
cricket

Wasim Jaffer's tweet goes viral as Indian cricketers wish 'Happy Republic Day'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:17 AM IST
While the likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Virender Sehwag were among the most prominent Indian cricketers to extend their wishes, no one could come close to former India opener’s Wasim Jaffer’s tweet on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin stretches during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin stretches during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
cricket

'Lowest I've felt in life after 2018': Ashwin on 'insensitive' comparisons

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:47 AM IST
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin off-spinner opened up on comparisons with Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon, calling the parallels drawn after the 2018-19 series an 'insensitive one'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India celebrates winning on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.(via REUTERS)
India celebrates winning on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.(via REUTERS)
cricket

The Brisbane chase: 'At Tea, if we have wickets in hand, we’ll take the game'

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:24 AM IST
At the beginning of that process, the Adelaide defeat, India batting coach Vikram Rathour and his colleagues in the coaching staff had sensed the glimmer of an opportunity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Prithvi Shaw(AP)
India's Prithvi Shaw(AP)
cricket

'It's not simply about going back to domestic': Bishop on how Shaw can return

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:03 AM IST
West Indies legend Ian Bishop West was of the opinion that Prithvi needs to find someone who can help him ‘fine-tune the deficiency’ which has been identified during the Test series Down Under.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Root(Twitter)
Joe Root(Twitter)
cricket

We need to be on top of our game to beat India in India, says Root

PTI, Galle
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Ahead of the series starting February 5 in Chennai, Root has described India as "the best team of the world in their own conditions".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes.(Ben Stokes/Instagram)
Ben Stokes.(Ben Stokes/Instagram)
cricket

Ben Stokes arrives in India, enters quarantine

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The big-ticket series starts here on February 5 and the team's training is scheduled to commence from February 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Makes no sense': Vaughan on Bairstow missing first two Tests vs India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:08 PM IST
India vs England: The trio has been rested as part of ECB's player management policy, which stresses on giving adequate rest to every English cricketer in a packed calendar year, which includes 17 Tests and the ICC T20 World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England opener Dominic Sibley(Getty Images)
File photo of England opener Dominic Sibley(Getty Images)
cricket

England's Sibley responds to Dickwella when asked about opening on India tour

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • Sibley played a patient hand and scored an unbeaten 56. He was aided by the cavalier batting of Jos Buttler at the other end, who scored 46 priceless runs in 48 deliveries as England swept the series 2-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120-run in 3rd ODI(Bangladesh Cricket/ Twitter)
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120-run in 3rd ODI(Bangladesh Cricket/ Twitter)
cricket

Bangladesh completes clean sweep of West Indies

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Skipper Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah all hit half-centuries to help Bangladesh post 297-6 after West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bowl first.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill, right, hits a delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc.(AP)
India's Shubman Gill, right, hits a delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc.(AP)
cricket

'He seems to be aware of it': Ian Bishop reveals 'glitch' in Gill's technique

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Speaking in an interview on Sportstar, West Indies legend Ian Bishop praised Shubman Gill, describing him as an "elegent, eye-catching" batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019(Reuters)
England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019(Reuters)
cricket

England to host New Zealand for two tests in June

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:52 PM IST
It will be the first time that New Zealand, which leads the test rankings, has played tests in England since 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP