When premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were ruled out of the fourth Test, Kuldeep Yadav was the senior-most bowler, let alone the spinner in the Indian squad in Australia. With a five-wicket haul in his last appearance in a Test in Australia, Kuldeep would have fancied his chances of leading the Indian attack in the series-decider but the Indian team management sprang in not one but two surprises.

India handed debut to two net bowlers Washington Sundar and T Natarajan – the former mainly because of his batting skills and off-spin, the latter as the fourth seamer. Kuldeep was left high and dry. He was the only member of the original squad who did not make it to the XI despite India fielding 20 different cricketers during the four-match series.

India bowling coach Bharat Arun, however, believes Kuldeep is bowling ‘magnificently’ and ‘he will show what he can do’ when he is given an opportunity in the upcoming four-match home series against England.

"Horses for courses is the best thing and when he gets a chance to play, he will show what he can do because he is bowling magnificently now and in India when we play these four Tests (against England) it will be his time,” Arun said.

The India bowling coach stressed on the team’s bench strength ahead of the England series.

"If you want India to be doing well sustainably, you need a pool of bowlers who will be rotated time and again so that they stay fresh. Now we are blessed with a great bench strength..."

"This tour has taken a lot out of the boys, but now in future when you have seven fast bowlers raring to play for the country.

"With the number of Tests we are going to play -- four against England here and five in England --, it will be very handy. They will all be rotated and we will make sure the best team is put forward," he said.

India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane too had nice things to say about Kuldeep after India’s victory in Australia. “Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you, you did not play a game here but your attitude was really good. Your time will come, just keep working hard,” Rahane said.

Kuldeep’s last appearance for India in whites was against Australia in Sydney in 2019. With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out with a fractured thumb for the first two Tests against England, his chances of being India’s second spinner after Ashwin seem brighter than ever.

India will play the first Test against England in Chennai from February 5.