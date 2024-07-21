Geoffrey Boycott readmitted to hospital with pneumonia as 'things take turn for the worse' days after cancer surgery
England's cricketing great Geoffrey Boycott was readmitted to hospital days after undergoing a surgery to remove throat tumour.
Former England captain and batting great Geoffrey Boycott has been readmitted to hospital days after he underwent a successful surgery for throat cancer. His family issued a statement on the social media platform X, revealing that Boycott had developed pneumonia and that his condition has taken “a turn for the worse.”
“Thank you all for the well wishes, we’ve been blown away by the sheer number of them! Unfortunately things have taken a turn for the worse and my Father has developed pneumonia and is unable to eat or drink so is back in hospital on oxygen and a feeding tube for the foreseeable,” read a statement that was issued from Boycott's official X account.
The English cricketing great had undergone extensive chemotherapy for throat cancer in 2002, too. But in May, the 83-year-old learnt his cancer had returned.
"Just to let everyone know my Father, Geoffrey, has successfully come out of surgery this evening after a 3 hour operation to remove his throat cancer.
"Yet to see him but surgeon says it went well. He asked that I post an update," Boycott's daughter Emma had tweeted from the cricketer's account on Wednesday.
In his illustrious career spanning 1964 to 1982, Boycott scored 100 first-class hundreds while amassing over 8,000 runs in 108 Tests at an average of nearly 48.
While announcing his diagnosis last month, Boycott had said, "In the last few weeks, I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan, and two biopsies, and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation."
"From past experience, I realize that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck, and even if the operation is successful, every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning. So I will just get on with it and hope for the best," he added.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay connected for all the latest cricket news, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep in touch with everything exciting surrounding the India vs Sri Lanka series, including live scores and schedules. Stay updated and never miss a moment of action with Hindustan Times.