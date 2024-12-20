‘Getting Smith at Melbourne 2020’: Pujara draws attention to Ashwin’s ‘underrated’ away Test displays in special tribute

Fans, current and former players and experts were left shocked on Wednesday as Ravichandran Ashwin announced his immediate retirement from international cricket. Other than his legendary status, the main reason it came across as a shock was due to India being midway through their Australia Tour. The 38-year-old was picked ahead of other players, but was benched for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth, with Gautam Gambhir preferring Washington Sundar. It has been reported that Ashwin was left extremely disappointed by the decision and it was only after the return of regular captain Rohit Sharma, that he was brought back to the playing XI in the second Test. India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday retired from international cricket. (HT_PRINT)

But unlike the first Test, India crashed to a defeat in Adelaide, which saw the Aussies level the series at 1-1. Then Ashwin was dropped once again for the third Test in Brisbane, and India managed to draw the match, courtesy of rain. The bombshell announcement came during the post-match press conference, when Ashwin walked in with skipper Rohit and told reporters that he was quitting international cricket.

During his international career, Ashwin was known to be a dominant force in home conditions, with many finding him ineffective in away Test matches. But Cheteshwar Pujara doesn’t think so. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Pujara felt that Ashwin’s contributions in away matches are highly ‘underrated’ and also pointed out an example which included Steve Smith.

“Yes, it is underrated. When he performs the way he performs in India, because most of the time it will be fifers or it will be three or four wickets, but there are times when he will pick up two or three important wickets away from India, and those are key wickets. For example, we are talking about getting Smith out at Melbourne 2020. Those are some of the key wickets overseas, are important ones,” he said.

‘Not about picking a fifer’: Pujara

“It is not about picking a fifer. It is about picking those two-three key wickets to support the other bowlers because overseas the main goal of a fast bowler is that they have to take fifers or do majority of the damage. Whereas Ashwin’s role becomes a supporting one, where he picks up those two-three important key wickets and sometimes we underestimate that role”, he added.

Ashwin has already reached Chennai, and is not in international duty anymore. Ashwin represented India in 40 away Tests, taking 150 wickets, packed with eight fifers and two 10-wicket hauls. Meanwhile in 65 home fixtures, he took 383 scalps, alongwith 29 five-wicket and six 10-wicket hauls. In one neutral venue Test match, he got four wickets.