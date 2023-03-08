Home / Cricket / Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE score, WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana's RCB search for maiden win
Live

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE score, WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana's RCB search for maiden win

cricket
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 06:12 PM IST

GG vs RCB LIVE score, WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Giants will enter the contest after enduring a close defeat against UP Warriorz in their previous encounter. Smriti Mandhana's RCB will head into the contest after enduring a heavy 9-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE score, WPL 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE score, WPL 2023(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE score: After enduring two defeats, either Gujarat Titans or Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their account in the Women's Premier League match, which will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday evening. Both the teams have played two matches each so far. Giants will enter the contest after enduring a close defeat against UP Warriorz in their previous encounter. Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore will head into the contest after enduring a heavy 9-wicket defeat against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumabi Indians. Catch all the LIVE updates of GG vs RCB, WPL 2023: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 08, 2023 06:12 PM IST

    GG vs RCB LIVE score: What happened in Royal Challengers Bangalore previous clash

    Royal Challengers Bangalore endured a heavy defeat against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter, losing the contest by 9 wickets. Batting first RCB piled a respectable 155 on the board in 18.4 overs. Mumbai Indians continued their scintillating form and completed the 156-run chase in just 14.2 overs.

  • Mar 08, 2023 05:53 PM IST

    GG vs RCB LIVE score: What happened in Gujarat Giants previous clash

    Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz engaged in a thrilling encounter, which the latter won by three wickets. Gujarat, who won the toss and opted to bat, imposed a challenging 170-run target for UP, who then chased it down with one ball remaining in the contest.

  • Mar 08, 2023 03:46 PM IST

    GG vs RCB LIVE score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the WPL 2023 clash between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and will start at 7:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Stay tuned for LIVE updates! 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wpl women's premier league

GG vs RCB LIVE score, WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana's RCB search for maiden win

cricket
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 05:54 PM IST

GG vs RCB LIVE score, WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Giants will enter the contest after enduring a close defeat against UP Warriorz in their previous encounter. Smriti Mandhana's RCB will head into the contest after enduring a heavy 9-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians.

Live Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE score, WPL 2023(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

'I've had crocodile once': Australia star shares ‘most bizarre’ food experiences

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 05:38 PM IST

Former India and RCB men's captain Virat Kohli had earlier presented fans with a similar information involving one of his former teammate.

Australia star shares ‘most bizarre’ food experiences
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘It’ll be travesty if he gets dropped…': Chopra's hard-hitting tweet on India XI

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 05:19 PM IST

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels it will be a 'travesty' to drop KS Bharat in the 4th Test vs Australia for lack of runs when the top-order has failed to do its job in the series.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Srikar Bharat greet teammates after the end of 2nd Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'I've been misunderstood...': Steve Smith clarifies 'mind-boggling' pitch remark

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 04:45 PM IST

After giving an honest assessment of the Indian pitches in the traditional press conference, Smith took to Twitter and revealed that his recent remarks were misconstrued ahead of the 4th Test against India.

Australian stand-in-captain Steve Smith addresses a press conference (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Ashwin drops six points, tied with Anderson as No. 1 Test bowler

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 04:34 PM IST

Ashwin, who surged to No. 1 in Test bowling rankings last week, took just four wickets in the two innings in the third Test against Australia in Indore. Australia won the match by nine wickets to secure their first victory on Indian soil since 2017.

Indore, Mar 02 (ANI): India's Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of the 3rd Test match against Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
PTI |
Close Story

Rohit's hilarious ‘bhai thoda relax karo’ remark on Jadeja: ‘Every ball…'

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 03:10 PM IST

Rohit Sharma made a hilarious remark on Ravindra Jadeja as he talked about India's poor DRS appeals in the third Test of the series against Australia.

Indore: India's Ravindra Jadeja with Rohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Australian player Travis Head during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar cricket stadium, in Indore, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_01_2023_000264A)(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Told the umpire, Ashwin is trying to bowl before I'm ready': Labuschagne

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 02:52 PM IST

Marnus Labuschagne said he understood that Ashwin was actually trying to do something different to upset his rhythm seeing the momentum of the third Test match in Indore shifting towards Australia.

Indore, Mar 03 (ANI): Australia's Marnus Labuschagne in a discussion with the umpire during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against India, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘Absolute rubbish. If Ravi thinks…': Rohit's reply to Shastri's jibe at India

cricket
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 04:39 PM IST

Indian captain Rohit Sharma 'rubbished' Ravi Shastri's claims that Team India were overconfident in Indore. Rohit said their 'ruthlessness' should not be taken as overconfidence.

File photo of Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: 'Virat ko laga' - Rohit spots Kohli inside bus, puts colour on India star

cricket
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 01:53 PM IST

The members of Team India celebrated Holi on Tuesday ahead of the fourth Test of the series against Australia.

Rohit Sharma (L) with Virat Kohli(Twitter/BCCI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Maxwell recalls moment he realised RCB retained him: ‘When I got the call…’

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 11:20 AM IST

Glenn Maxwell was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore after a stellar 2021 season in the IPL, where he scored 513 runs in 15 matches.

Glenn Maxwell(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Kishan to make debut, Siraj to be dropped: Here's India's likely XI for 4th Test

cricket
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 11:42 AM IST

India vs Australia 4th Test, Ahmedabad: KS Bharat may make way for Ishan Kishan as Rohit Sharma and Co. eye better batting performance in the series decider. Mohammed Shami set to return to lead pace attack.

India's Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill during a practice session(Snehal Sontakke)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: 'Ye kya tareeka hai yaar?' - Amir unleashes fury on teammate

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 10:16 AM IST

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir wasn't too happy with his teammate after a missed catching opportunity during a Pakistan Super League match.

Mohammad Amir(PSL)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Ishan, Suryakumar, Siraj break into crazy Holi celebrations

cricket
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 09:12 AM IST

Team India stars celebrated Holi on Tuesday ahead of the side's fourth and final Test of the series against Australia, starting March 9.

Team India players celebrate Holi(Instagram)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'If Kohli, Pujara weren't good against spin...': Gambhir's huge ‘DRS’ remark

cricket
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 09:27 AM IST

The former India opener made a big remark on India's struggles against facing spinners in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Indore, Mar 02 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second day of the 3rd Test match against Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'India have a lead because of him': Former BCCI selector makes argument for star

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 07:47 AM IST

India go into the fourth Test with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line.

India's batting has been held up by a number of rear guard acts in the series(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out