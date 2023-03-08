Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE score, WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana's RCB search for maiden win
WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE score: After enduring two defeats, either Gujarat Titans or Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their account in the Women's Premier League match, which will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday evening. Both the teams have played two matches each so far. Giants will enter the contest after enduring a close defeat against UP Warriorz in their previous encounter. Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore will head into the contest after enduring a heavy 9-wicket defeat against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumabi Indians. Catch all the LIVE updates of GG vs RCB, WPL 2023:
-
Mar 08, 2023 06:12 PM IST
GG vs RCB LIVE score: What happened in Royal Challengers Bangalore previous clash
Royal Challengers Bangalore endured a heavy defeat against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter, losing the contest by 9 wickets. Batting first RCB piled a respectable 155 on the board in 18.4 overs. Mumbai Indians continued their scintillating form and completed the 156-run chase in just 14.2 overs.
-
Mar 08, 2023 05:53 PM IST
GG vs RCB LIVE score: What happened in Gujarat Giants previous clash
Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz engaged in a thrilling encounter, which the latter won by three wickets. Gujarat, who won the toss and opted to bat, imposed a challenging 170-run target for UP, who then chased it down with one ball remaining in the contest.
-
Mar 08, 2023 03:46 PM IST
GG vs RCB LIVE score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the WPL 2023 clash between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and will start at 7:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!