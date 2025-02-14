WPL 2025, GG vs RCB Live Score: Depleted defending champions face stern test first up against Mooney, Gardner and more
WPL 2025, GG vs RCB Live Score: Franchise cricket is back on Indian shores, as the Women’s Premier League commences and signals the start of that portion of the calendar in which India’s brightest stars swap out their blue shirts for the multicoloured ones of the teams they represent. The third season of the WPL starts today, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore trying to make a strong start to their title defence, while the Gujarat Giants hope to have a season where they can drag themselves off the bottom of the table, where they have found themselves languishing in each of the first two seasons....Read More
RCB will be captain by Smriti Mandhana, the southpaw superstar guiding the city of Bangalore to their first tournament win across either the IPL or the WPL, with a final victory over tournament powerhouses Delhi Capitals leading them to the trophy. RCB, however, have something of an injury crisis. Ellyse Perry is in a race against time to be fit for the WPL 2025 curtain-raiser, but big-name stars Sophie Molineux and Sophie Devine have already been ruled out. The spin duo of Asha Sobhana (ruled out of the tournament) and Shreyanka Patil (has been injured since October) was key to their title win, meaning it could be a makeshift-looking RCB unit to start with. A lot of expectations of Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, their Indian internationals.
Meanwhile, for the Gujarat Giants, a change in captaincy and coaching staff has been made with the idea of uprooting themselves from the bottom of the WPL table. With only four wins but 12 losses across two seasons, Ashleigh Gardner has stepped in for Beth Mooney, and the Giants also went heavy in the auction to land Simran Shaikh and Deandra Dottin to add some much-needed firepower to the heart of their batting. The lack of six-hitting and batters who can put pressure through boundaries has hampered them in the past. It’s still very much a similar team to those that struggled over the last couple of years, but key for the Giants will be to ensure they have a good start and keep the morale up. Both their seasons saw them string together losses early in the season, which in a short league stage such as the WPL leaves very little time for recovery.
The match will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, another new location as the WPL continues to expand across the country, and this being a home game for the Gujarat Giants might also give them some much-needed energy as they look to start a new chapter in the WPL after two forgettable seasons. At the same time, there will be plenty of motivation within the RCB team: Mandhana has been on fire with bat in hand in recent months, and is capable of showing why she is the best batter in this tournament. The battle of the captains will be a key head-to-head contest: Gardner has a strong record against Mandhana, and this could mean some very interesting tactical battles to get the third edition of the WPL going. Fireworks should be expected either way.
GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2025: Time for GG’s star openers to step up
GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2025: The Giants would have been very happy with their opening combination of Beth Mooney and Laura Woolvardt, plenty of experience and leadership present in that duo. However, it hasn't quite clicked for them thus far in the WPL, in the way that the GG think-tank would have imagined. With some more firepower and steel behind them in the lineup now, the combination will be expected to bat with some more freedom and expression this season.
GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2025: Will RCB's bowling attack have the same bite
GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2025: RCB, despite their star batters, will be aware that their title triumph was the result of a potent bowling attack. In fact, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, and Sophie Molineux were the three highest wicket-takers in the tournament. With two of those certainly missing and question marks over the third, can their replacements in Raghvi Bist and Prema Rawat have an impact with ball?
GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2025: Runs on offer at Kotambi Stadium?
GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2025: India played West Indies in an ODI series at the Kotambi Stadium in December, on pitches that had plenty of runs on offer. Fans will be hoping to see similar conditions for run-scoring, with this being a shorter format of the game also adding potential for some fireworks displays from the batting teams in this portion of the season.
GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2025: GG depending on new signings for impact
GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2025: Run-scoring has been a key issue for Gujarat Giants throughout their first two years in the WPL, with a quiet middle order being a concern, unable to pack the same sort of punch as those the other teams possess. GG headed into the mini-auction with that being the area they want to target — and they got their marks too, with 1.9cr spent on Simran Shaikh, and a further 1.7cr on Deandra Dottin to add some much-needed power to the heart of their batting. A lot invested in and depending on this pair.
GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2025: An injury crisis for RCB?
GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2025: Some slight concern for the defending champs before they get the ball rolling today evening. While Mandhana and Richa Ghosh are healthy key components to the team, there are several players who could be missing from their star-studded team last time out. Sophie Devine and Sophie Molineux have ruled themselves out of the entire tournament, as has spinner Asha Sobhana.
Similarly, Shreyanka Patil and Ellyse Perry are battling to be fit in time for the start of the tournament. That is a lot of players that RCB will potentially miss, and will be a mark of concern for the team if the replacements cannot fill those big shoes.
GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2025: What’s at stake for both teams this year?
GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2025: Both teams certainly enter the tournament with intentions of winning, but it’s important to contextualise this in terms of where they were last year. While Smriti Mandhana’s RCB made the playoffs and went on to register a first trophy for the franchise in Delhi last year, it was another miserable outing for the Gujarat Giants, as they once again finished rock-bottom.
Ash Gardner is the new captain for GG, who also have a new coaching staff and will be looking for a reversal of fortunes, beginning with this leg of matches in front of the home crowd.
RCB vs GG Live Score WPL 2025: Welcome back to the WPL!
RCB vs GG Live Score WPL 2025: Good evening and welcome back to the third edition of the Women’s Premier League! Growing every year, the five WPL teams have become household names across the country after two very successful editions to get things going.
The third edition of the tournament begins with Royal Challengers Bangalore, champions in 2024, playing against Gujarat Giants, the home team as the WPL caravan heads to the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara for the first leg of this league stage. Stay tuned for updates!