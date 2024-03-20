Ghana vs Kenya Live Score: Ghana score after 3 overs is 19/0
Match 10 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024
Match will start on 20 Mar 2024 at 03:00 PM
Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field, Accra
Ghana squad -
Alex Osei, Kelvin Awala, Lee Nyarko, Michael Aboagye, James Vifah, Obed Harvey, Rexford Bakum, Richmond Baaleri, Devender Singh, Joseph Theodore, Daniel Anefie, Godfred Bakiweyem, Kofi Bagabena, Philip Yevugah, Syed Aqeel Israr
Kenya squad -
Aarnav Patel, Collins Obuya, Gurdeep Singh, Neil Mugabe, Pushkar Sharma, Rushab Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Lucas Oluoch, Nelson Odhiambo, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche, Irfan Karim, Sukhdeep Singh, Emmanuel Bundi, Francis Mutua, Gerard Muthui, Peter Langat, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel
Ghana vs Kenya Match Details
Match 10 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 between Ghana and Kenya to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field, Accra at 03:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.