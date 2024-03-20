Ghana vs Kenya Live Score: Ghana score after 3 overs is 19/0

Edit Profile
Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
    Live

    Mar 20, 2024 3:14 PM IST
    Key Events
    Ghana vs Kenya Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 10 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start on 20 Mar 2024 at 03:00 PM
    Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field, Accra

    Ghana squad -
    Alex Osei, Kelvin Awala, Lee Nyarko, Michael Aboagye, James Vifah, Obed Harvey, Rexford Bakum, Richmond Baaleri, Devender Singh, Joseph Theodore, Daniel Anefie, Godfred Bakiweyem, Kofi Bagabena, Philip Yevugah, Syed Aqeel Israr
    Kenya squad -
    Aarnav Patel, Collins Obuya, Gurdeep Singh, Neil Mugabe, Pushkar Sharma, Rushab Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Lucas Oluoch, Nelson Odhiambo, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche, Irfan Karim, Sukhdeep Singh, Emmanuel Bundi, Francis Mutua, Gerard Muthui, Peter Langat, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel

    Mar 20, 2024 3:14 PM IST

    Ghana vs Kenya Live Score: Ghana at 19/0 after 3 overs

    Ghana
    Richmond Baaleri 12 (12)
    James Vifah 3 (6)
    Kenya
    Lucas Oluoch 0/13 (2)

    Mar 20, 2024 3:11 PM IST

    Ghana vs Kenya Live Score: Richmond Baaleri smashed a Four on Lucas Oluoch bowling . Ghana at 15/0 after 2.2 overs

    Ghana vs Kenya Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.

    Mar 20, 2024 3:09 PM IST

    Ghana vs Kenya Live Score: Ghana at 11/0 after 2 overs

    Ghana
    Richmond Baaleri 7 (7)
    James Vifah 3 (5)
    Kenya
    Gerard Muthui 0/5 (1)

    Mar 20, 2024 3:04 PM IST

    Ghana vs Kenya Live Score: Ghana at 6/0 after 1 overs

    Ghana
    Richmond Baaleri 6 (6)
    James Vifah 0 (0)
    Kenya
    Lucas Oluoch 0/6 (1)

    Mar 20, 2024 3:04 PM IST

    Ghana vs Kenya Live Score: Richmond Baaleri smashed a Four on Lucas Oluoch bowling . Ghana at 6/0 after 0.6 overs

    Ghana vs Kenya Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

    Mar 20, 2024 2:00 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 10 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024

    Ghana vs Kenya Match Details
    Match 10 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 between Ghana and Kenya to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field, Accra at 03:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

