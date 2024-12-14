Gillespie's calls unanswered, PAK senior players interfered in coach appointments as fresh controversy brews: Report

The churn within Pakistan’s backroom management continues in 2024, as yet another coaching change is in the works for the team. Former Australian seamer Jason Gillespie confirmed his departure from the Test team, with sources close to the PCB stating it had to do with his non-involvement in the selection of the squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Jason Gillespie stepped down as Pakistan's men's Test coach after less than a year in charge of the team.(REUTERS)

Gillespie leaves after less than eight months in the role, having been taken onto Pakistan’s red-ball staff only in April this year. Although he helped oversee Pakistan’s 2-1 series win over England, he leaves the Shan Masood-led team ahead of the two-match series visiting the Proteas.

Gillespie follows in the footsteps of South African Gary Kirsten, who left the white ball coaching role after only five months in charge when he tendered his resignation in October, citing a similar failure to see eye-to-eye with the PCB regarding squad and support staff management.

According to a PTI source close to the PCB, Gillespie couldn’t come to an agreement with the PCB, which hastened his departure. “Circumstances were created to make the former Australian player feel alienated in major decisions about the team," quoted the source. “First, despite his request, the board didn’t renew the contract of high-performance coach Tim Nielsen, and then the Test squad for the SA series was announced without consulting him."

Gillespie had previously publicly aired grievances with being regarded as nothing more than a “match day strategist”, a contention which has come to a head with his resignation.

The report also stated that Gillespie was unimpressed with his failure to communicate with the PCB hierarchy, with a number of unanswered calls to the leaders of the cricket board which were never returned being another element of an already tense relationship.

Aaqib Javed revolution continues in Pakistan cricket

In reports from Kirsten’s resignation, similar reasons were cited for his departure from the setup, in addition to his lack of say in Pakistan’s next white-ball captain. The change continues a year of turmoil for the PCB, with plenty of personnel changes in administrative as well as playing roles throughout the year, including the dropping of Babar Azam from the Test team.

Referring to Nielsen’s contract with the PCB not being extended, the source added: “The board preferred to bring in Shahid Aslam from the national cricket academy as a coach into the support staff on the recommendation of interim white ball head coach and senior selector Aaqib Javed." Javed has become a leading figure in the PCB, and stepped in as coach after Gillespie had served as interim on Pakistan’s tour of Australia in November, and will now serve as interim red ball coach himself in South Africa.

“The sad part is that some senior players also have a role to play in deciding with which coach they are comfortable with and have the backing of some officials,” added the source, indicating a strain on the relationship between players and Gillespie.

Pakistan begin their Test tour of South Africa at Supersport Park in Centurion on Boxing Day, 26th December.