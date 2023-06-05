Home / Cricket / 'Given up on Test cricket too easily': South Africa great Lance Klusener's bombshell on Team India superstar

'Given up on Test cricket too easily': South Africa great Lance Klusener's bombshell on Team India superstar

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 05, 2023 07:46 AM IST

The former South Africa cricketer made a massive remark on Team India star's Test future.

Team India will return to action in the longest format of the game with the all-important World Test Championship final on June 7, where the side takes on the Australian team. The Indian team arrived in England – the hosts for the final – in multiple groups due to players' respective Indian Premier League schedules. Ahead of the WTC Final, however, former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener made a major remark about one of Team India stars, who is not part of the Test team currently.

Team India players in action(AP)
Team India players in action(AP)

Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder who has led India in the shortest format of the game this year, hasn't made himself available for Test selection ever since his return to international cricket last year. Pandya had taken a break to fully recover from his injury in 2021, and returned to action in the IPL last year which eventually steered his Team India comeback.

Also read: Virender Sehwag to provide 'free education' to children of Odisha train accident victims; Twitter salutes India great

Pandya had said that he doesn't feel he ‘earned’ the Test spot yet, but Klusener believes the all-rounder is giving up the Test format “easily.”

“Yes, possibly. Test cricket (is) always the pinnacle of testing where you are as a cricketer, and testing yourselves,” Klusener told reporters when one of the questions was on whether Pandya has given up the format.

"He (Pandya) is a fantastic cricketer, and if he can stay fit and continues to bowl 135+ kmph, he will always be challenging as one of the best allrounders in the world," Klusener further said.

Earlier this year, Pandya had broken silence over his Test future.

"I haven't done 10 per cent to reach there. I am not even a part of one per cent. So, me coming there and taking someone's place will ethically not go well. If I want to play Test cricket, I'll go through the grind and earn my spot. Hence, for that reason I will not be available for the WTC final or future Test series until I don't feel that I have earned my spot," he had told the media.

"We have to have faith in our strength and conditioning coaches. I am a guy who trusts his team. These calls of workload, who should play when, who should not play, that is completely on the guys who are professionals and it is their call," Pandya had said.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
hardik pandya indian cricket team world test championship Lance Klusener wtc + 3 more
hardik pandya indian cricket team world test championship Lance Klusener wtc + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out