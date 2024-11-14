Brisbane [Australia], : Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming only the third Australian and overall 16th player to do so. Glenn Maxwell becomes third Australian to complete 10,000 T20 runs

Maxwell accomplished this feat during his side's first T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan at Brisbane.

During the match, Maxwell showcased glimpses of form that make him one of the most feared cricketers in the world, scoring 43 in just 19 balls, with five boundaries and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 226.31.

Now in 448 matches and 421 innings, Maxwell has scored 10,031 runs at an average of 27.70, with seven centuries and 54 fifties. His best score in the format is 154*.

Maxwell is only the third Australian to reach the 10,000 run mark in T20s, with former openers David Warner and Aaron Finch being the other two.

In 114 T20Is for Australia, Maxwell has scored 2,643 runs at an average of 30.03 and a strike rate of 155.56, with five centuries, the most in the T20Is by a player and 11 fifties. His best score is 145*.

This year has been underwhelming for Maxwell as a batter, scoring just 423 runs in 19 innings at an average of 24.88 and a strike rate of over 156, with a century and a fifty to his name. His best score is 120*.

Coming to the match, the first T20I at Brisbane was cut short due to rain. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Australia posted 93/4 in seven overs, with Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis standing out with the bat.

Abbas Afridi was the standout bowler for Pakistan while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah got a wicket each.

