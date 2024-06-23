Kingstown [Saint Vincent], : Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell overtook New Zealand's Kane Williamson on Sunday to become the 10th-highest run-getter in T20I cricket. Glenn Maxwell overtakes Kane Williamson, becomes 10th highest T20I run-scorer

Maxwell achieved this feat in the run-scoring charts during his side's ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash against Afghanistan at Kingstown.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

During an unsuccessful run chase of 149 runs, Maxwell played a valiant knock of 59 in 41 balls, with six fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 143.90. He held the other end steady but did not get enough support from his team which caused the team to lose.

In six matches and five innings this tournament, Maxwell scored 112 runs at an average of 28.00, with a strike rate of 138.27. He has scored one half-century, with the best score of 59.

In 112 matches, Maxwell has scored 2,580 runs at an average of 30.00 and a strike rate of 154.67, with five centuries and 11 fifties. His best score is 145*.

Williamson on the other hand, has scored 2,575 runs at an average of 33.44 and a strike rate of 123.08, with 18 half-centuries. His best score is 95.

The highest run-scorers in T20I cricket are - Pakistan's Babar Azam , Virat Kohli and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma .

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. An 118-run stand between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran helped Afghanistan get a fine start.

However, some tight bowling from Australia, including another hat trick by Pat Cummins and a fine spell from Adam Zampa took Afghanistan to 148/6 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase, Australia was reduced to 32/3 at one point, with a fine spell by Naveen ul Haq . All-rounder Glenn Maxwell held one end steady, but Gulbadin took some crucial wickets that put Australia on the back foot.

Australia was skittled out for 127 runs in 19.2 overs and faced their first-ever loss to Afghanistan in international cricket.

Naib earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning spell which included wickets of Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and Cummins.

Now with a win and loss, Afghanistan sits at number third in their Group 1 while Australia sits at number two with the same win-loss ratio. Both teams have two points each. If India wins their final Super Eights game against Australia on Monday and Afghanistan beats Bangladesh by a big margin as well, the current 50-over and Test champions would be out of the T20 World Cup.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.