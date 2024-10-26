Glenn Phillips drops perfect response to ‘IPL’ question after New Zealand seals historic win vs India

It was a historic day in Pune on Saturday as New Zealand defeated India by 113 runs in the second Test, and also bagged a series-clinching 2-0 victory. The result also saw New Zealand end India's record of 18 consecutive bilateral home series wins. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and teammates celebrate the wicket of India's Virat Kohli.(Surjeet Yadav)

The match saw Mitchell Santner return with figures of 13/157, as it became the third best match figures for a NZ bowler, and also the third best match figures for any team vs India. It also became the third best match figures by a visiting bowler in India.

It was also the fourth defeat in 15 home Tests for Rohit Sharma as captain, same as Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin (both in 20 Tests each), and only behind Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's nine (in 27 Tests).

What did Glenn Phillips say?

After the match, New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips was asked if Santner's IPL experience helped him torment the Indian batting order. "It does get easy but you can never fully learn the conditions until you are here. At the end of the day, Mitch was bowling absolutely brilliantly and it was about holding the other end for us and let Santner do his thing," he said.

Phillips, himself took three wickets in the Test match. In the second innings, Santner accounted for the dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal (77), Rohit Sharma (8), Shubman Gill (23), Virat Kohli (17), Sarfaraz Khan (9), R Ashwin (18).

Meanwhile in the first innings, he removed Gill (30), Kohli (1), Sarfaraz (11), Ravindra adejja (38), Ashwin (4), Akash Deep (6) and Jasprit Bumrah (0).

After the match, Santner said, "Credit to India for the way they came out. That was the best way on that wicket. We were just hanging in. My side's a bit sore. 20-odd overs in a row. I guess in that kind of situation you just want to keep going. Everytime I got a wicket it felt a little better. Nice to contribute to the team. Winning a series over here is very tough. Obviously very pleasing for us. Everytime you take wickets you feel confident. Landing the ball in the same spot all the time with little changes in pace - that's what we try and do as a spin unit."