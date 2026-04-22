‘Glimpses of Brian Lara’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a fan in Allan Border, but Aussie legend issues stern warning

Former Australian captain and legendary batter Allan Border is in Mumbai as part of his India visit tied to the International Masters League, and the trip has also taken him back to one of the defining moments of his career. Border, who led Australia to the 1987 World Cup title, spoke about that triumph, his long-awaited return to Eden Gardens, and even the Mike Gatting reverse sweep that helped turn the final his side’s way. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batting against KKR. (Hindustan Times)

But amid those recollections from the past, Border also turned his attention to one of Indian cricket’s most talked-about young names. Asked about Rajasthan Royals teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the former Australia skipper offered a striking assessment of the 14-year-old’s talent, power and the part of his game that still needs work.

Allan Border sees rare striking power in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi “I think Vaibhav's one hell of a player, a great talent. I have never seen any batter at the age of 14 or 15, hitting a cricket ball with so much of power,” said Allan Border in an interaction with Mid-day.

That is the part of Vaibhav’s game that Border chose to stress first. Not hype, not novelty, not age alone. Power. For a former World Cup-winning captain to say he has rarely seen a batter that young strike the ball with such force is serious praise, especially at a stage when Vaibhav is still only beginning to find a place in the wider cricket conversation.

Border, though, did not allow the praise to drift into prediction. He acknowledged the scale of the talent, but also the distance between early promise and a complete career.

“Of course, I can't predict at this moment if he will go on to become a very successful Test cricketer or not, but I can clearly see glimpses of Brian Lara in him. He has a long way to go, but he sure can hit that ball across all parts of the ground,” assessed Border.

The Lara reference will draw attention, but Border’s point was grounded in batting traits. He was speaking about range, freedom and shot-making ability, not trying to place a teenage player under the burden of a grand comparison. Vaibhav’s appeal at the moment lies in the fact that the ball already comes off his bat with unusual authority, and that he is able to access different areas of the field.

That said, Border also identified the next stage of the youngster’s growth in one blunt cricketing line. “Vaibhav must now learn how to tighten his defence.”

It is a short line, but probably the most important one in the entire assessment. Power can bring a young batter instant attention. Range can make him exciting. Defence is what gives him a base. If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is to grow from an explosive teenage talent into a batter who can endure, adapt and build across situations, that part of his game will have to catch up with the gifts that are already obvious.

Border also revisited Australia’s 1987 World Cup triumph Border’s Mumbai visit was not only about the present. It also reopened memories of Australia’s 1987 World Cup win over England at Eden Gardens, still one of the biggest moments of his captaincy. “I should have come to the Eden Gardens much earlier. A good 39 years have gone by since we won that World Cup, but memories of that final game are still fresh.”

He also revisited the decisive moment of that final, Mike Gatting’s dismissal while attempting a reverse sweep, a shot that remains one of the most replayed turning points in World Cup history. “Mike Gatting's reverse sweep cost England that match. They were cruising nicely till the reverse sweep happened. Gatting and I are still good friends, but sometimes I do tease him by mentioning that reverse sweep.”

Those recollections added depth to Border’s visit, but the strongest contemporary takeaway remained his view on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Border’s reading was clear. He sees unusual power, exciting range and real talent. He also sees a young batter whose game still needs tightening. That is probably the most valuable kind of praise a teenager can receive: admiration without exaggeration, and encouragement without illusion.