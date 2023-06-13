'Go and hammer Windies 2-0...it won't mean anything': Gavaskar's no-holds-barred attack on Dravid, Rohit after WTC loss

India suffered yet another heartbreaking loss in the World Test Championship final, this time against Australia, which prolonged their wait for another ICC trophy. But more than the defeat, it was the manner in which India incurred the 209-run loss and the decisions made by the team that left the legendary Sunil Gavaskar lose his cool. As the Indian team now looks ahead to the start of the new WTC cycle from next month, Gavaskar launched a scathing attack on captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

Sunil Gavaskar launches a scathing attack on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I have been in the teams where we have been knocked out at 42 and we had been miserable in the change rooms. We were also criticised heavily. So, I think you cannot say that the current lot is not beyond criticism. They have to be very analytical about what happened, how they get out, why didn't they bowl well, why didn't they catch, was the selection of the Playing XI was the right thing, so all these factors have to come in," said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Indian players now have a month-long break before they take off for the tour of West Indies next month where they play two Tests against the hosts, marking the start of the 2023-25 WTC cycle. However Gavaskar sees no meaning in India playing the series saying that even a whitewash could mean nothing for India who will eventually lose in the final again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You cannot brush this under the carpet like 'yeah we have got two matches against West Indies'. West Indies are not the best team in the world. You just go and hammer them 2-0, 3-0, whatever the matches are. This doesn't mean anything because when you come across and if you go to the finals and if you are playing Australia again, making the same mistakes, then how would you win the trophy?" he added.

The series will also have a three-match ODI series which will mark the start to the final phase of India's preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup slated to begin from October onwards at home. The Men in Blue will also play a five-match T20I series

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON