'Go tell Rohit Sharma...': Anil Kumble makes special 4th Test request to Yashasvi Jaiswal after epic double century

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made an astounding start to his Test career, which includes a tally of 545 runs in the ongoing series against England at home where he has smashed back-to-back double centuries. After a knock of 209 in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, Yashasvi followed it up with an epic 214 not out in Rajkot, both of which India won by emphatic margins. However, the legendary Anil Kumble reminded the youngster of his other natural talent while making a special request for the subsequent games against England. Anil Kumble wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to play a fresh role in 4th England Test

In the light-hearted interaction on Sunday after India's record-breaking win by 434 runs at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Kumble acknowledged Yashasvi's natural talent of bowling leg-spin deliveries and urged him not to give up on his bowling abilities. The left-handed opener admitted that he has already shown keen interest in rolling his arms in this very series before revealing that India captain Rohit Sharma had asked him to be ready to bowl during the third Test.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"Well done on your batting. But one thing that I have seen which I want you to continue as well is that you have a natural leg spin. Yes, and action. So don't give up on that. Because you never know when that will come in handy. know you've had a back spasm, but when you're working so much on it. Go tell the skipper to give a few overs," Kumble told Jaiswal on Jio Cinemas.

"I'm always going and bowling, bowling and bowling. He (Rohit) told me to be ready, and I said yes I am ready," Jaiswal responded.

He may not have the numbers to show for it, but Yashasvi has bowled in three innings in his first-class career, recording an economy rate of 3.5, albeit without a wicket. However, in List A cricket, he has picked seven wickets in 13 innings at 5.41 runs per over.

While Yashasvi's bowling would only add to India's strength in the spin department which already has Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, along with Axar Patel, he has already been a star in the ongoing series with the bat. With two more matches to go, Yashasvi could end up breaking Virat Kohli's record (655 runs in 2016/17) for the most runs by an Indian in a Test series against England .