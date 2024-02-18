India's biggest Test victory not enough to dethrone table-toppers New Zealand in WTC points table

Yashasvi Jaiswal's second successive double century, stunning performances from two debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja's all-rounder brilliance, which included a century and a five-wicket haul helped India script their biggest-ever win in Test history, defeating England by 434 runs in Rajkot. While the win helped India claim a lead in the five-match series for the first time, it wasn't enough to dethrone New Zealand from the top position in the World Test Championship table. India's skipper Rohit Sharma and other teammates leave the ground after India won by 434 runs, on Day 4 of the 3rd Test match against England(ANI)

Former WTC champions New Zealand, following their 2-0 whitewash against South Africa earlier this month, rose to the top of the table with 36 points from four matches, implying 75 per cent of PCT (points contested). The Tim Southee-led side went past Australia and India to take the pole position in the ongoing WTC cycle.

India, who slipped to the third spot following New Zealand's series win against South Africa, reclaimed the second position in the table on Sunday after an emphatic victory against England. The two-time finalists have amassed 50 points from seven matches, which includes two defeats and a draw, implying a PCT of 59.52. Defending WTC winner Australia, meanwhile, stand third with a PCT of 55.

England, who suffered a second consecutive loss in the series, have slipped down to the eighth spot in the table with a PCT of just 21.88 from eight matches, which comprises three wins and four losses.

Can India reclaim the top spot in the WTC table with England series win?

Every win as part of the WTC contest hands a team 12 points. If India, currently on 50 points, win their next two matches - in Ranchi and Dharamsala, to script a series victory over England, their total points will stand as 74. However, their PCT will be 68.51. Hence, even a 4-1 series win against England will not be enough for India to dethrone the inaugural WTC winners New Zealand.

The Blackcaps will next play a two-match series at home against Australia starting end of this month. This implies, New Zealand will have the chance to further consolidate their place at the top of the table with a series win against Australia and increase their chances of making a second WTC final.