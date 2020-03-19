‘Go to a library and find about me’: Javed Miandad shares awesome story about Viv Richards

cricket

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 13:45 IST

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad loves sharing a great story and he has recalled a rather hilarious episode of a child who was not aware about West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards was . Miandad said that when a kid asked the West Indian legend about who he was, he was asked to “go to a library and find about me”.

“Players don’t need to talk about their performances – when they perform well in the ground, then the whole world talks about you,” Miandad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Once a kid asked Viv Richards – who are you? He replied (don’t ask me) go to a library and find about me.”

ALSO READ: No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, England, India: Javed Miandad

He also added that he read the newspapers when he was performing badly so that he could gauge public perception and also what the media was talking about him.

“When you wake up in the morning, read the newspapers to see what people are saying about you, and take that in a positive manner,” he said.

“When I performed well, I wouldn’t read the papers as I knew that they would say nice things about me. When you do badly is when you should read the papers to see what people are saying about you. And also how would your family feel if they read this opinion about you – this is what we used to look for.”

One of the most successful batsmen to have come out of Pakistan, Miandad on Wednesday tore into the Pakistan Cricket Board for giving a long rope to ‘non-performing’ players, saying that no player from the current Pakistan side can find a place in teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, and India.

“I want to ask them is there anyone from Pakistan who can replace players in teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, and India?