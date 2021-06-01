'Go to hell, we will win this match': Kiran More recalls 1992 World Cup banter with Javed Miandad

The 1992 World Cup match between India and Pakistan saw a memorable moment take place involving wicketkeeper Kiran More and Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad. The two cricketers were involved in a heated banter in the middle of the match, following which a frustrated Miandad was seen imitating More's jump behind the stumps.

The incident is etched in the minds of millions of cricketing fans and is regarded as one of the best moments of the India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry. But in a recent interview, More revealed that there is no heat between him and Miandad, and in fact added that the two are friends.

Also read: 'Women's cricket needs media support right now': Mithali Raj explains why she never felt need to forgo press conference

“Javed is a good friend of mine. But that match, we were playing for the first time in the World Cup in 1992. So there was a lot of build-up from India and everywhere. It was not packed, but the crowd was making a lot of noise and we were under pressure. It was difficult for us to go back to India," Miandad said on Youtube's The Curtly & Karishma Show.

He further went on to reveal what exactly went down between the two players in the middle.

“When we went to bat, they gave us a lot. When we went to the popping crease, Moin Khan, Javed Miandad, Salim Malik were there. All were surrounding us. Imran (Khan), on his own, he would do something. So when we went to field, I was the leader of the team to give it back to them. I started it off, then Sachin (Tendulkar), Kapil (Dev), everyone was charged up. We wanted to win that match. And I started talking to Aamir Sohail, and then Javed came in,” Kiran More said.





“Javed (Miandad) had a back injury. I kept on telling the bowlers, bowl it up to him, don’t bowl short to him. If you bowl it short, even with his back problem, it will be easy for him to play the cut shot. So he was getting frustrated. He was trying to drive the ball to mid-off and cover, but the ball was not going.”

“In Hindi, he was saying that, ‘don’t worry we will win this match easily’. And I said, ‘go to hell, we will win this match’. And there was an appeal down the leg-side off Sachin Tendulkar. I thought he was caught behind. I appealed and Javed swore at me. I told him to shut up, he told me the same. Then, there was a run-out appeal when I jumped and whipped the stumps. And he started imitating me. I gave it back to him. I covered my mouth with my gloves. That's the time when the mike was used. Umpire David Shepherd came in and told Javed, if you do it again, I’ll send you out of the ground," More recalled.

The former India wicketkeeper went on to reveal that he went to have dinner with Miandad at his home in Pakistan soon after the incident.

“After that, I went to Pakistan. Javed called me. I went to his house for dinner. Till 4 in the morning we had a great time, a great laugh," he signed off.