News / Cricket / Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Saurashtra beat Goa by 4 wickets

Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Saurashtra beat Goa by 4 wickets

Oct 27, 2023 02:32 PM IST
Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Saurashtra beat Goa by 4 wickets

Goa vs Saurashtra Highlights :

First Innings

null Score - 161/5 in 20.0 overs

null batting performance
Arjun Tendulkar 47(36)
Suyash Prabhudessai 45(32)

null bowling performance
Yuvraj Chudasama 4-20-2
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4-36-2

Second Innings

null Score - 167/6 in 20.0 overs

null batting performance
Harvik Desai 61(39)
Samarth Vyas 44(38)

null bowling performance
Shubham Tari ...Read More 4-23-3
Darshan Misal 4-28-2

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:32 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:31 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 167/6 after 20 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Chirag Jani 15 (5)
    Sheldon Jackson 26 (25)
    null
    Lakshay Garg 0/23 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:31 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Chirag Jani smashed a Six on Lakshay Garg bowling . null at 167/6 after 19.6 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:28 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Chirag Jani smashed a Six on Lakshay Garg bowling . null at 159/6 after 19.3 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:25 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 151/6 after 19 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Chirag Jani 1 (1)
    Sheldon Jackson 24 (23)
    null
    Shubham Tari 3/23 (4)

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:23 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jay Gohil is out and null at 150/6 after 18.5 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: OUT! b Shubham Tari.

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:20 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Vishvaraj Jadeja is out and null at 148/5 after 18.2 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: OUT! c Deepraj Gaonkar b Shubham Tari.

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:19 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 147/4 after 18 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Vishvaraj Jadeja 5 (2)
    Sheldon Jackson 23 (21)
    null
    Arjun Tendulkar 1/34 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:19 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Vishvaraj Jadeja smashed a Four on Arjun Tendulkar bowling . null at 147/4 after 17.6 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:17 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Samarth Vyas is out and null at 141/4 after 17.3 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: OUT! c Suyash Prabhudessai b Arjun Tendulkar.

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:17 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Sheldon Jackson smashed a Six on Arjun Tendulkar bowling . null at 140/3 after 17.1 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:15 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 131/3 after 17 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Sheldon Jackson 13 (17)
    Samarth Vyas 44 (37)
    null
    Shubham Tari 1/20 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:14 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 125/3 after 16 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Samarth Vyas 42 (34)
    Sheldon Jackson 10 (14)
    null
    Darshan Misal 2/28 (4)

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:12 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 120/3 after 15 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Samarth Vyas 40 (31)
    Sheldon Jackson 7 (11)
    null
    Mohit Redkar 0/25 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:12 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Samarth Vyas smashed a Six on Mohit Redkar bowling . null at 120/3 after 14.6 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:11 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Samarth Vyas smashed a Six on Mohit Redkar bowling . null at 112/3 after 14.3 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:09 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Samarth Vyas smashed a Four on Mohit Redkar bowling . null at 106/3 after 14.2 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:09 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 101/3 after 14 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Sheldon Jackson 5 (9)
    Samarth Vyas 23 (27)
    null
    Darshan Misal 2/23 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:01 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Sheldon Jackson smashed a Six on Mohit Redkar bowling . null at 111/3 after 14.3 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:00 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Sheldon Jackson smashed a Four on Mohit Redkar bowling . null at 105/3 after 14.2 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:59 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 101/3 after 14 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Sheldon Jackson 5 (9)
    Samarth Vyas 23 (27)
    null
    Darshan Misal 2/23 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:54 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 95/3 after 13 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Sheldon Jackson 3 (4)
    Samarth Vyas 22 (26)
    null
    Mohit Redkar 0/6 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:51 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 89/3 after 12 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Sheldon Jackson 0 (1)
    Samarth Vyas 19 (23)
    null
    Darshan Misal 2/17 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:49 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Hetvik Kotak is out and null at 89/3 after 11.5 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: OUT! c Suyash Prabhudessai b Darshan Misal.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:47 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Harvik Desai is out and null at 87/2 after 11.2 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: OUT! c Suyash Prabhudessai b Darshan Misal.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:45 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 87/1 after 11 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Samarth Vyas 18 (22)
    Harvik Desai 61 (37)
    null
    Vikash Kanwar Singh 0/20 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:43 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Samarth Vyas smashed a Four on Vikash Kanwar Singh bowling . null at 85/1 after 10.3 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:43 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Harvik Desai smashed a Six on Vikash Kanwar Singh bowling . null at 80/1 after 10.1 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:42 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 74/1 after 10 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Samarth Vyas 13 (19)
    Harvik Desai 53 (34)
    null
    Deepraj Gaonkar 0/13 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:40 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Harvik Desai smashed a Four on Deepraj Gaonkar bowling . null at 71/1 after 9.1 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:38 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 67/1 after 9 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Harvik Desai 47 (31)
    Samarth Vyas 12 (16)
    null
    Vikash Kanwar Singh 0/7 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:38 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Harvik Desai smashed a Four on Vikash Kanwar Singh bowling . null at 66/1 after 8.5 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:35 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 60/1 after 8 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Harvik Desai 41 (26)
    Samarth Vyas 11 (15)
    null
    Deepraj Gaonkar 0/6 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:33 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Samarth Vyas smashed a Four on Deepraj Gaonkar bowling . null at 58/1 after 7.1 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:30 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 54/1 after 7 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Harvik Desai 40 (24)
    Samarth Vyas 6 (11)
    null
    Lakshay Garg 0/7 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:25 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 51/1 after 6 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Harvik Desai 39 (22)
    Samarth Vyas 4 (7)
    null
    Darshan Misal 0/15 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:25 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Harvik Desai smashed a Four on Darshan Misal bowling . null at 51/1 after 5.6 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:24 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Harvik Desai smashed a Four on Darshan Misal bowling . null at 45/1 after 5.4 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:24 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Harvik Desai smashed a Four on Darshan Misal bowling . null at 41/1 after 5.3 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:21 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 36/1 after 5 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Harvik Desai 25 (17)
    Samarth Vyas 3 (6)
    null
    Lakshay Garg 0/4 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:16 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 32/1 after 4 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Harvik Desai 22 (13)
    Samarth Vyas 2 (4)
    null
    Shubham Tari 1/14 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:14 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Harvik Desai smashed a Four on Shubham Tari bowling . null at 31/1 after 3.3 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:12 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Harvik Desai smashed a Six on Shubham Tari bowling . null at 27/1 after 3.1 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Six! Played towards square leg.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:11 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 20/1 after 3 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Harvik Desai 11 (7)
    Samarth Vyas 2 (4)
    null
    Arjun Tendulkar 0/18 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:10 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Harvik Desai smashed a Four on Arjun Tendulkar bowling . null at 19/1 after 2.5 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:10 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Harvik Desai smashed a Four on Arjun Tendulkar bowling . null at 15/1 after 2.4 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:06 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 8/1 after 2 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Harvik Desai 1 (3)
    Samarth Vyas 1 (2)
    null
    Shubham Tari 1/2 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:03 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tarang Gohel is out and null at 6/1 after 1.3 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: OUT! c Ishaan Gadekar b Shubham Tari.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:03 PM IST
    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score: null at 6/0 after 1 overs

    Goa vs Saurashtra Live Score:
    null
    Harvik Desai 0 (2)
    Tarang Gohel 5 (4)
    null
    Arjun Tendulkar 0/6 (1)

