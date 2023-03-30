'Goated Duo': Fans can't keep calm as MS Dhoni meets 2011 WC-winning coach Gary Kirsten before IPL 2023 opener

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will kickstart IPL 2023 on Friday, taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the season opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see how GT copes with the defending champions tag after just a season in the Indian Premier League.

Gary Kirsten and MS Dhoni pose for a photograph.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With both sides in their last day of preparations before IPL 2023, it wasn't a surprise to see Dhoni reunite with Gary Kirsten during a nets session. Kirsten, who led India to 2011 World Cup glory, is also GT's batting coach and mentor. Kirsten was appointed as Team India head coach in 2008, and ended his tenure after Dhoni and Co. won the 2011 Cricket World Cup, defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets and 10 balls to spare, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read | Opening responsibility on Gill, Rashid key for Hardik: A look at Gujarat Titans’ strongest possible XI for IPL 2023

Chasing a target of 275 runs, India reached 277/4 in 48.2 overs with captain Dhoni smacking the winning six to win the final. The wicketkeeper-batter slammed an unbeaten knock of 91 runs off 79 balls, packed with eight fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir top-scored for India with a knock of 97 runs off 122 balls, including nine fours. For Sri Lanka's bowling department, Lasith Malinga took two wickets. Initially, Sri Lanka reached 274/6 in 50 overs, with Mahela Jayawardene remaining unbeaten after a century, hammering 103 runs off 88 balls, and hitting 13 fours. Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh were in good bowling form for India and scalped two dismissals each. During the team's celebration, Kirsten was carried around the ground by Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan and Virat Kohli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhoni and Kirsten meet-up was captured by GT's social media team, who posted a photo on Twitter, captioning it as, "The coach, the captain, the memories A special welcome #AavaDe | #GTvCSK".

Here is the post:

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote," Golden Era".

Gary Kirsten and MS Dhoni pose for a photograph.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, another added, "GOATED DUO".

Another fan wrote, “Dhoni Finishes off in style... Did you heard that Admin?? Or Did you heard I can go to a war with Dhoni by my side???”

"World Cup Winning Captain and Coach", another fan said.

One fan thanked GT's Twitter admin, "Thanks for the picture admin".

"These 2 & wc memories", another fan wrote.

"This duo made India proud", one fan mentioned.

The IPL 2023 season opener is expected to be a mouth-watering clash, with GT finishing on top of the league during their debut campaign last year, registering 20 points in 14 matches, packed with 10 wins and four defeats. Then, they defeated Rajasthan Royals in the playoff, to book a berth in the final. Meanwhile, RR, owing to their second-placed league finish, defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator to enter the final, which GT won by 11 wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CSK, on the other hand, will have a point to prove. They finished ninth in the league phase last season, with only eight points off 14 games, winning four fixtures and losing 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON