Home / Cricket / ‘Goes unnoticed sometimes’: Sourav Ganguly hails highest wicket-taker Ravichandran Ashwin

‘Goes unnoticed sometimes’: Sourav Ganguly hails highest wicket-taker Ravichandran Ashwin

Ganguly tweeted a screenshot of an Instagram post by the International Cricket Council (ICC) listing the top wicket takers of the decade. Ashwin sits on top with 564 scalps.

cricket Updated: Dec 24, 2019 22:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
India's Ravichandran Ashwin tosses a pink ball.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin tosses a pink ball.(AP)
         

Board of Control for Cricket in India president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for finishing the decade as the highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

Ganguly tweeted a screenshot of an Instagram post by the International Cricket Council (ICC) listing the top wicket takers of the decade. Ashwin sits on top with 564 scalps.

“Most international wickets for ashwin this decade @ashwinravi99 @bcci .. what an effort .. just get a Feeling it goes unnoticed at times .. super stuff .. (sic.)” said Ganguly in the tweet.

 

Ashwin is also the only spinner in the list. England duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad come second and third with 535 and 525 wickets respectively.

New Zealand’s Tim Southee and Trent Boult are fourth and fifth with 472 and 458 wickets respectively.

READ: India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC

Since making his international debut in 2010, Ashwin has gone on to establish himself as one of the most prolific bowlers in the world. He may have lost his place in India’s ODI and T20I teams but has only gone from strength to strength in Test cricket. He is the fastest Indian bowler to reach 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300 and 350 wickets in Test cricket.

