Golden bat and ball for Richa Ghosh; Sourav Ganguly to give her hero's welcome at Eden Gardens

Indian wicket keeper and star batter, Richa Ghosh, will return to her home state to a hero’s welcome this weekend. The Cricket Association of Bengal is set to felicitate her at a special ceremony at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Richa Ghosh plays a shot against South Africa during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final match.(Raju Shinde)

The recognition comes on the back of her standout performances in India’s triumphant Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign, where the 21-year-old emerged as one of the side’s most influential players under pressure.

Honouring a champion

As a part of the ceremony, Richa Ghosh will be presented with a gold-plated bat and ball, specially commissioned to acknowledge what CAB has described as her “exceptional contribution to Indian cricket.” The two mementos carry added emotional weight; they will bear the signatures of Sourav Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami, two of Bengal’s most iconic cricketing figures and former India captains in their respective teams.

Confirming the honour, CAB president Sourav Ganguly hailed Ghosh’s temperament and impact on the global stage. “Richa Ghosh has shown remarkable talent, composure, and fighting spirit on the world stage,” Ganguly said, underscoring why CAB chose to highlight her journey in such a prominent way.

He further added that honouring her with the gold bat and ball is intended as a symbolic gesture, a way for Bengal cricket to say thank you to one of its brightest young stars while also sending a message to aspiring cricketers in the state that world champions can emerge from their own backyard.

CAB, in its announcement, traced Ghosh’s rise from Siliguri to the international arena, describing her as a “shining example of determination, discipline, and fearless play” and positioning her as a role model capable of inspiring a new generation of girls in Bengal and across India to take up the sport seriously.

The association has also framed the event as a part of its broader push to recognise excellence and deepen investment in women’s cricket and youth development across the state. By spotlighting a World Cup-winning player who came through the Bengal system, CAB is effectively using the Eden stage to reinforce its talent pathway and to celebrate a landmark moment for both Richa Ghosh and Bengal cricket.

For Ghosh, the Eden Gardens felicitation will be both a homecoming and a milestone. This is a rare occasion where one of India’s newest global champions is honoured at one of world cricket’s most storied venues, in front of the people and the association that watched her journey begin.