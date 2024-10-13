Golden chance for India to topple Australia as their captain and star pacer unlikely to play Women's T20 World Cup match

Gearing up for their final group game, India take on Australia in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, in Sharjah on Sunday. It will be a do-or-die match for India, who are fighting for a berth in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Australia are dealing with injury issues, but are also hoping to maintain their winning streak. Alyssa Healy is reportedly unfit to face India.(AP)

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will need to win in Sharjah to qualify for the semi-finals. A defeat could result in their exit, depending on other fixtures.

Also Read | Babar Azam to be dropped from Pakistan squad for 2nd England Test as new selectors show no faith on ex-captain: Report

In what will be a huge boost to Team India's ambitions, Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke revealed that her side could be without captain Alyssa Healy and star pacer Tayla Vlaeminck. Against Pakistan, Vlaeminck landed on her knee, and then also injured her right shoulder. She went off without bowling a single over.

"So, obviously, we lost Taylor pretty early in the game, which was pretty devastating. And I think as someone said earlier, the players were probably pretty shaken out there, and she's got a dislocated shoulder that's now back in place. And that's just a matter of assessing that in the next 24 hours and sort of seeing where that finishes up," said Nitschke.

Alyssa Healy injured

Meanwhile, Healy suffered a foot injury during her side's run-chase vs pakistan. While completing a second run, she hobbled and had to leave the pitch.

"And obviously Alyssa coming off at the end with a foot injury as well. And again, it's pretty early days. So, it's just over the next 24 hours that will be assessed. But yeah, I think it's pretty devastating, particularly for Taylor, who's had a tough road back and playing in her first World Cup for a little while, so in first game for the tournament. So, the girls are pretty supportive in getting around both her and Alyssa at the moment," the Aussie head coach added.

In both previous World Cup editions where India have been grouped with Australia (2018 and 2020), they sealed wins. But there hasn't been a new Women's T20 World Cup champion since Australia reclaimed it in Antigua in 2018.