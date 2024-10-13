Babar Azam to be dropped from Pakistan squad for 2nd England Test as new selectors show no faith on ex-captain: Report

After getting hammered by England in the first Test match in Multan, Pakistan are expected to make some big changes for the second fixture. According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB selection committee has decided to drop Babar Azam, and the decision was made in Lahore within hours of the defeat. Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal.(AP)

The committee met once again on Saturday, and the session also had chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Although Babar has received backing from captain Shan Masood, the selectors feel that it would be better for him to take some time away from the national side. Babar has not bagged a half-century in Tests since December 2022.

The PCB selection committee consists of Aaqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Aleem Dar, Hasan Cheema, captain and head coach of the format. But it is also being reported that neither the captain nor head coach were part of the discussions.

Babar Azam's poor form

Against England, Babar was out of touch, registering only 35 runs across two innings. Since the start of 2023, he averages under 21 in nine Tests. After Pakistan's ODI World Cup elimination in 2023, he resigned as captain from all formats. But four months later, he was once again appointed as T20I and ODI skipper. The second stint was also ill-fated and he quit the captaincy once again.

After the first Test, Masood said, "We want to build a squad mentality. We don't play a lot of Test cricket. Especially as a batter, it is not easy. You have to give a lot of opportunities, and there is no doubt that Babar Azam is Pakistan's best batter. You always have to keep in mind that your best batter is just one game away. We will reflect and see the conditions that will be on offer. We will try to put the best team on the side."

Even Abrar Khan is expected to not be in the playing XI and is currently in the hospital. The committee is considering some spinners, with Noman Ali and Sajid Khan in pole position. Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi also might not play the second Test due to his fitness issues.