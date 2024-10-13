‘I have failed a lot’: Sanju Samson's honest admission on handling pressure after brilliant ton in 3rd T20I

Sanju Samson silenced his critics with a brilliant century in the final T20I as India registered a record-breaking triumph over Bangladesh in Hyderabad. Samson, who failed to score big in the first two matches, came out with a mission to prove his critics wrong and produced a very high-quality knock to blow away Bangladesh. Riding on his 111-run knock, India posted their highest-ever total in T20Is - 297/6, which is the highest by a Test-playing nation in the format. India's Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the third and final T20 International cricket match.(PTI)

Samson's first maiden T20I ton was studded with 11 fours and eight sixes after India elected to bat first in Hyderabad. The wicketkeeper also started on a decent note in the first two matches, but he failed to convert it into a big score on Saturday, he didn't make any errors and produced a carnage.

He was named Player of the Match for his majestic ton, and the Indian players cheered loudly when he received the award.

Former India cricketer Murali Karthik, who was interviewing Samson, asked him about how the loud cheer from his teammates.

“The dressing room energy and the boys out there have a lot of happiness for me. Very happy that they are happy I did well,” Samson said in the post-match press conference.

Talking about ups and downs in his career, Samson admitted that after facing so much failure, he has learnt how to handle the pressure.

“It can get frustrating knowing what you can do out there, and I have also felt I can do much better, but with playing so many games, I know how to deal with pressure and my failures because I have failed a lot. Just focus was on process and knowing you will do well,” he added.

The wicketkeeper batter expressed his gratitude towardsthe leadership and coaching group for backing him and trusting him to get the job done despite his inconsistent record in the recent times.

"Playing for your country that pressure was there but I wanted to perform and wanted to show. But I still kept it basic and wanted to take it by one ball. The leadership tells me they back me no matter what... not just in words but in actions also. Last series I got two ducks and went back to Kerala thinking what will happen, but I'm here," he added.

‘I was chasing it’: Samson on hitting five consecutive sixes

In the 10th over of the Indian innings, Samson displayed brute power when leg-spinner Rishad Hossain came to bowl. Hossain erred in line and length and Samson creamed him for five consecutive sixes.

He also talked about those sixes and why he was looking to do it for a long time.

“My mentor tells me 'you have to hit five sixes in an over, I'm waiting for that,' I was chasing it and it happened today,” he added.