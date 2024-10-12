Sanju Samson wreaks havoc on Bangladesh with mind-boggling 40-ball century, second-fastest by an Indian in T20I history

Sanju Samson put on an unforgettable display as he smashed his maiden T20I century in the third and final match against Bangladesh, showcasing his class and power in the grandest way possible. After a couple of underwhelming outings where Samson struggled to convert starts, his bat finally roared to life with a knock that will be remembered for ages. India's Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Bangladesh(AFP)

Sent to open the innings for India, Samson didn't let the opportunity slip, tearing through Bangladesh's bowling attack with ten fours and seven jaw-dropping sixes to bring up his stunning century.

On a pitch tailor-made for batting, Samson went on the offensive from the outset. Facing Taskin Ahmed in the early overs, Samson unleashed a barrage of boundaries, smashing four consecutive fours to kickstart his knock. His aggressive intent was crystal clear, as he continued the assault by targeting Mustafizur Rahman in the powerplay, smashing a four and a six off back-to-back deliveries. Bangladesh was instantly placed under pressure, struggling to find answers to Samson’s carnage.

Samson found an able partner in Suryakumar Yadav, and together, the pair put Bangladesh’s bowlers to the sword. The duo guided India to their joint-highest score in T20I history (82/1) by the end of the powerplay. Samson's rapid acceleration was the highlight, as he brought up his fifty with a massive six over long-off, his 22nd delivery of the innings. The powerful shot sent the crowd into a frenzy, and Samson celebrated with a fire that signaled he was just getting started.

His aggressive intent reached new heights in the 10th over, where he decimated Rishad Hossein by launching five consecutive sixes. Samson's towering hits took him into the 90s, leaving the Bangladesh bowlers in disarray. As the milestone neared, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter stayed composed, reaching his century with a sublime four off Hasan, completing his ton in just 40 deliveries.

This was the second-fastest century by an Indian in the shortest format.

Here are the top-5

Rohit Sharma – 35 balls vs Sri Lanka in December 2017

Sanju Samson – 40 balls vs Bangladesh in October 2024

Suryakumar Yadav – 45 balls vs Sri Lanka in January 2023

KL Rahul – 46 balls vs West Indies in August 2016

Abhishek Sharma – 46 balls – vs Zimbabwe in July 2024

Samson's innings was the perfect combination of aggression and timing, marking a coming-of-age moment for him in the T20I format. His maiden century not only anchored India’s innings but also cemented his status as one of the most destructive batters in world cricket. This knock will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining chapter in Sanju Samson's international career.