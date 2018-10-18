Opinion: Good show vs Windies at home can’t fill scars from overseas

In winning both Tests against the West Indies within three days, India showed resourcefulness, heft and ambition. That this was the 10th straight series win at home and it reveals why India are considered invincible in home conditions.

Barring one session when the middle and lower order collapsed in the first innings of the second Test, Virat Kohli & Co were hardly put under duress. Even in this match, the bowlers fought back superbly to bundle out the opposition in a little over a session and win the match in double quick time.

So comprehensive was the victory, and so well did all departments perform that one is constrained to find failures: barring K L Rahul who looked out of sorts, and Shardul Thakur whose debut was unfortunately messed up when he broke down in his second over.

Yes, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane too could have done better. Both missed out on playing a big inning, the kind that would suggest they have returned to their best form, but their respective half centuries were nonetheless reassuring.

That apart, there was plenty to savour. Kohli’s form with the bat remains bionic, Ravindra Jadeja got a maiden Test century to make his recall to Test cricket truly inspiring, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami pulled their weight.

FUTURE STARS

The stellar performances, however, came from two newbies Prthivi Shaw and Rihabh Pant, and not-so-new Umesh Yadav, who has spent more time warming the bench or carrying drinks recently than in the middle.

Shaw arrived on the international arena like he was to the manner born. A century on debut, a half century next innings, average in excess of 100 and the Man of the Series award wowed fans and critics. There could not have been a more perfect script.

Pant continued in the same vein that earned him plaudits after his sparkling knock in the last Test in England. A strong young man and clean striker of the ball, Pant can destroy in any bowling attack.

More pertinently his wicket-keeping has improved quite a lot since England -- though there is scope for more – but he could make the cut on his batting alone.

OPPORTUNITY TAKEN

Umesh Yadav’s 10-wicket haul at Hyderabad, in many ways, was the towering performance in this series. Not many India fast bowlers have claimed a 10-for in home conditions. Umesh, played only to rest Shami, grabbed the chance with both hands to bowl with hostility and skill.

The success of these three has ramifications in the team selections for the immediate future: for the tour of Australia of course, but also shortlisting the squad for the World Cup.

Pant and Umesh have already forced their way back into the ODI side and I venture it is only a matter of time before Shaw gets an opportunity to prove his mettle.

This has already created serious competition for places, which will only get more intense in the coming weeks, creating, what Kohli called, a ‘happy headache’ for the selectors and the team management.

BEWARE

Amid the brouhaha over the fine result against the West Indies, however, Kohli is adviced against being lulled into complacency. Better teams have been humbled in India in the past seven-eight years, so this was not a seminal achievement.

Indeed, if he puts his team’s performances in South Africa and England as perspective, Kohli will realise the stiff challenge that waits India in Australia shortly.

This was to be the year of reckoning, when India were to break through old vulnerabilities and be a champion team in the true sense of the phrase by winning rubbers overseas too.

So far, Kohli and Co have flattered to deceive. The intent is above reproach, but ultimately, the scorebook matters. The upcoming Australia tour offers opportunity for redemption else 2018 may well go down as annus horribilis in Indian cricket.

(The author is a senior cricket analyst and views are personal)

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 08:49 IST