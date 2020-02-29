‘Good to see...’: MSK Prasad reacts on Hardik Pandya’s impressive return in DY Patil T20 Cup

cricket

It was an impressive return from injury for Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya at the DY Patil T20 Cup as he slammed four towering sixes to score 38 and then followed it up with three wicket to guide Reliance 1 to a 25-run victory. Pandya suffered an acute lower back injury five months ago and underwent a surgery in London, following which he has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Outgoing BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad was in attendence and he sounded quite pleased with how Pandya fared in the encounter.

“All three looked in good shape and it was good to see Hardik steaming in,” Prasad said.

This was also the first game for Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar after their respective injuries.

Coming to bat at No.4 for his side Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup, Hardik smashed 38 off 25 balls to helped Reliance 1 post 150 for 8.he fact that will please Indian team management and millions of Hardik Pandya’s fans is that he hit four sixes and four fours in his innings, giving a clear indication that he has not lost any of his timing.

Hardik was severe against Bank of Baroda bowler Varun Sood. All of Pandya’s sixes came off his bowling as he looked to take the attack to the opposition after a sedate start.

Reliance 1 were in a tricky situation, losing opener Shikhar Dhawan (14) and Vishnu Solanki early but Pandya steadied the ship with Saurabh Tiwary, who top-scored with 41, with a 53-run third wicket stand.

Pandya was impressive with the ball in hand too. In his 3.4 overs, Pandya gave away only 26 runs and picked up three wickets to dismantle the Bank of Baroda batting line-up. Apart from Pandya, India’s leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was impressive with the ball. He picked up five wickets as Bank of Baroda were bowled out for 125.

Pandya’s performance comes at a crucial time and it will be interesting to see whether the selectors consider him for the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting on March 12.