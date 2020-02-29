e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘Good to see...’: MSK Prasad reacts on Hardik Pandya’s impressive return in DY Patil T20 Cup

‘Good to see...’: MSK Prasad reacts on Hardik Pandya’s impressive return in DY Patil T20 Cup

Outgoing BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad was in attendence and he sounded quite pleased with how Hardik Pandya fared in the encounter.

cricket Updated: Feb 29, 2020 08:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Hardik Pandya.
A file photo of Hardik Pandya.(AP)
         

It was an impressive return from injury for Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya at the DY Patil T20 Cup as he slammed four towering sixes to score 38 and then followed it up with three wicket to guide Reliance 1 to a 25-run victory. Pandya suffered an acute lower back injury five months ago and underwent a surgery in London, following which he has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Outgoing BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad was in attendence and he sounded quite pleased with how Pandya fared in the encounter.

“All three looked in good shape and it was good to see Hardik steaming in,” Prasad said.

READ: Pandya makes stunning comeback to cricket in DY Patil T20 Cup - WATCH

This was also the first game for Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar after their respective injuries.

Coming to bat at No.4 for his side Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup, Hardik smashed 38 off 25 balls to helped Reliance 1 post 150 for 8.he fact that will please Indian team management and millions of Hardik Pandya’s fans is that he hit four sixes and four fours in his innings, giving a clear indication that he has not lost any of his timing.

Hardik was severe against Bank of Baroda bowler Varun Sood. All of Pandya’s sixes came off his bowling as he looked to take the attack to the opposition after a sedate start.

Also Read: ‘Knocking people out since 2010’ - Ashwin shares ‘creative’ CV on social media

Reliance 1 were in a tricky situation, losing opener Shikhar Dhawan (14) and Vishnu Solanki early but Pandya steadied the ship with Saurabh Tiwary, who top-scored with 41, with a 53-run third wicket stand.

 

Pandya was impressive with the ball in hand too. In his 3.4 overs, Pandya gave away only 26 runs and picked up three wickets to dismantle the Bank of Baroda batting line-up. Apart from Pandya, India’s leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was impressive with the ball. He picked up five wickets as Bank of Baroda were bowled out for 125.

Also Read: Injured Kagiso Rabada out of Australia, India series

Pandya’s performance comes at a crucial time and it will be interesting to see whether the selectors consider him for the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting on March 12.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
Ahead of US-Taliban deal, foreign secretary meets top Afghan leaders
Ahead of US-Taliban deal, foreign secretary meets top Afghan leaders
How Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik lost control of his force
How Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik lost control of his force
Delhi riots: Civic agencies will help police hunt for bodies in drains
Delhi riots: Civic agencies will help police hunt for bodies in drains
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Realme X50 does not have NavIC right now, but it will
Realme X50 does not have NavIC right now, but it will
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news