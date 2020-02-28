e-paper
Injured Kagiso Rabada out of Australia, India series

Rabada suffered a groin strain during the third and final Twenty20 international against Australia in Cape Town on Wednesday.

cricket Updated: Feb 28, 2020 23:57 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paarl
Cricket - South Africa v Australia - Third T20 - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - February 26, 2020 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith
Cricket - South Africa v Australia - Third T20 - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - February 26, 2020 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith(REUTERS)
         

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the one-day international series against Australia, starting in Paarl on Saturday, as well as a short tour of India next month.

Rabada suffered a groin strain during the third and final Twenty20 international against Australia in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Team medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said on Friday that Rabada had suffered a “significant” strain which would need about four weeks to heal.

South Africa play three one-day matches against Australia, ending on March 7, and will then fly to India for three more matches between March 12 and 18.

