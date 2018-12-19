Women’s Big Bash League: Grace Harris smashes fastest ever century

Brisbane Heat opener Grace Harris smashed the fastest ever century in the fourth edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old reached unbeaten triple figures (101) from just 42 deliveries at the Gabba, surpassing Sydney Sixers’ right-handed batter Ashleigh Gardner’s previous record of 114 runs off 52 deliveries in last year’s league.

Batting on 95 runs, the powerful all-rounder struck a six down the ground to reach her century. Harris’ innings included six sixes and 13 fours, as she helped her side defeat the Melbourne Stars inside 10.5 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

The right-handed batter has also become the first player to score two tons at the WBBL, having already scored 103 off 55 balls during the first edition of the league. Meanwhile, for Beth Mooney, who remained unbeaten on 28 runs off 25 balls, it was a matter of sitting back and enjoying the Harris show.

