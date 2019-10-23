‘Great honour’: Sourav Ganguly posts first message as BCCI President

cricket

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday became the first cricketer in 65 years to take charge as full-time BCCI President after Maharaja of Vizianagaram in 1954. Ganguly termed it as a matter of ‘great honour’.

Taking to Twitter, the newly elected BCCI President shared a picture of him sitting in the board’s headquarter and wrote: “It’s a great honour.”

Along with Ganguly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah was made the Secretary. Kerala’s Jayesh George was appointed as BCCI Joint Secretary, while Mahim Verma of Uttarakhand became the new Vice President.

Ganguly’s appointment will, however, be a short one as he will have to go in for a cooling off period from September 2020, under the new rules.

The 47-year-old has already stated that taking care of first-class cricketers and setting the house in order will be among his top priorities during the next few months he will serve as the BCCI chief.

