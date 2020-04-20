e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Great time of life’: Sourav Ganguly on ‘iconic quartet’ photograph

‘Great time of life’: Sourav Ganguly on ‘iconic quartet’ photograph

Sourav Ganguly was captain of the dream Indian team which had the likes of Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman in the ranks apart from several other great players.

cricket Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
(L to R) Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.
(L to R) Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.(Twitter)
         

Former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was reminded of the glorious days alongside stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and V.V.S. Laxman through a picture uploaded on social media by Wisden India.

The special photograph had India’s fabulous four side-by-side, with the caption: ‘Name a more iconic quartet, we’ll wait.’

Ganguly took note of this photo and replied: ‘Great time of life...enjoyed every bit of it.’

Ganguly was captain of the dream Indian team which had the likes of Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman in the ranks apart from several other great players. This high-profile batting line-up is still regarded as one of the finest ever to grace the sport.

These four played a combined total of 2,151 international matches and scored more than 1,00,000 international runs. They also scored a combined total of 247 international centuries during their time with the Indian team.

 

After retirement, the four have gone separate ways but still are connected with the game which brought them together. Ganguly is currently heading the richest and the most scrutinised cricket board in the world while Dravid is looking after the India A and U-19 teams.

As for Laxman, he has made a name as one of the most respected pundits in the game these days. Tendulkar does a lot of humanitarian work apart from making guest appearances as cricket commentator and pundit.

Rapid testing for Covid-19 in Delhi ordered, 25 prisoner vans will be mobile labs
Kerala withdraws extra lockdown concessions after Centre says they violate order
Pakistan replaces 2 damaged domes of Kartarpur gurdwara
Covid-19: High-risk contacts of Delhi food delivery agent test negative
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
Maruti’s outreach amid Covid-19 includes water ATMs, lakhs of cooked meals
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
