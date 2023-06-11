'Green caught it 6 inches above ground. But my question is...': Ponting baffled over Gill's controversial dismissal

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at The Oval witnessed a major controversy on Day 4 over Shubman Gill's dismissal. Chasing a gigantic 444, India got off to a decent start as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started the chase by scoring at a good pace. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stand as they wait for the result of an umpires review(AFP)

However, in the final over before tea, Gill's stay in the middle came to an end, who was caught by Cameron Green for 18(19) at gully. Although the tall all-rounder plucked a one-handed stunner diving to his left, many felt he grounded the ball in the process and former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer also came out in support of the youngster.

Apart from the duo, even Gill and the Indian skipper were not convinced of the catch being taken cleanly, thus leading others in the commentary panel also to join the debate.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also discussed the same in length and he too was not hundred percent sure about the catch being clean or not.

"Been talking about Green in that gully region, six foot, seven inches tall, huge wingspan, dies low to his left. The ball went into his hand, maybe six, eight inches above the ground. The question I've got was did any part of the ball actually touched the ground just after he completed the catch?

"I'm sure that's what Rohit Sharma's arguing with the umpires about and I'm sure that's why Shubman Gill is so disappointed," noted Ponting while discussing the incident on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the WTC finals.

Meanwhile, Gill also shared picture of the incident on social media after the close of play on Day 4, trying to highlight that it was an incorrect decision.

When asked by reporters to share his views on Gill's outburst, Green said: “I think at the time I definitely thought I caught it. I think in the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean and threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt basically. And then it's left up to the third umpire and he agreed, so yeah.”

