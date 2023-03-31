IPL 2023 Live Streaming GT vs CSK: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Online

GT vs CSK Live Streaming, IPL 2023: The 2023 Indian Premier League kicks off with a blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Hardik Pandya-led side produced an incredible outing in its maiden season last year but the stakes remain high for the Titans, as they are now tasked with retaining the trophy; something only two sides have done so far in the tournament's history. Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, will aim at a fresh start after a forgettable previous season where they finished ninth with only 8 points to their name. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue to lead the side amid speculations that the 2023 edition could be his last in the league; eyes will also be on Ben Stokes, the England superstar who is set to make his debut for the men in yellow on Friday.

IPL 2023 Live Streaming GT vs CSK: When and where to watch Match 1(IPL)

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2023 match GT vs CSK:

Where is the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings start?

The IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday (March 31).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2022 match, IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will be available on Jio Cinema. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of GT vs CSK here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

