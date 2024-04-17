GT vs DC IPL Live Score: Delhi Capitals fret over David Warner's fitness, Gujarat Titans get David Miller boost
GT vs DC IPL Live Score: Follow live scorecard and updates on Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match in Ahmedabad.
GT vs DC IPL Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Both Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals find themselves in a not so favourable scenario at the halfway stage of IPL 2024. GT are in the seventh spot with three wins in six matches. DC are just a place above wooden spooners RCB, with two wins and four losses. The good thing for DC and GT though is the fact that they won their last fixtures coming into this fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad....Read More
DC have multiple injury concerns to deal with. Their Australian star Mitchell Marsh has already flown back home after suffering a hamstring injury and there are serious doubts over David Warner's participation in today's match against GT. The left-handed opener hurt his hand during DC's last match against LSG. The X-rays haven't revealed anything alarming but the swelling is still there, said head coach Ricky Ponting on the eve of the match.
If Warner doesn't play then DC will have to send Jake Fraser-McGurk to open the batting with Prithvi Shaw. They can also open with young Abishek Porel and keep McGurk at No.3. This might open up a slot for an overseas pacer.
As far as GT are concerned, they will be boosted with the return of David Miller. The South Africa star's absence had hurt their balance in the last couple of games.
Captain Shubman Gill will hold the key for GT. He has been in fine form this season. In six matches, he has scored 255 runs at an average of 51.00 and a strike rate of over 151. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 89*.
GT vs DC IPL Live Score - A quick look at the two squads!
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Matthew Wade(w), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra
GT vs DC IPL Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Hello and welcome!
GT vs DC IPL Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Both sides have come to this with a win in their last fixture but they wouldn't mind another one to give a boost to their campaign which hasn't quite gone according to the plan yet.