GT vs DC IPL Live Score: Delhi Capitals fret over David Warner's fitness, Gujarat Titans get David Miller boost

GT vs DC IPL Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Both Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals find themselves in a not so favourable scenario at the halfway stage of IPL 2024. GT are in the seventh spot with three wins in six matches. DC are just a place above wooden spooners RCB, with two wins and four losses. The good thing for DC and GT though is the fact that they won their last fixtures coming into this fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad....Read More

DC have multiple injury concerns to deal with. Their Australian star Mitchell Marsh has already flown back home after suffering a hamstring injury and there are serious doubts over David Warner's participation in today's match against GT. The left-handed opener hurt his hand during DC's last match against LSG. The X-rays haven't revealed anything alarming but the swelling is still there, said head coach Ricky Ponting on the eve of the match.

If Warner doesn't play then DC will have to send Jake Fraser-McGurk to open the batting with Prithvi Shaw. They can also open with young Abishek Porel and keep McGurk at No.3. This might open up a slot for an overseas pacer.

As far as GT are concerned, they will be boosted with the return of David Miller. The South Africa star's absence had hurt their balance in the last couple of games.

Captain Shubman Gill will hold the key for GT. He has been in fine form this season. In six matches, he has scored 255 runs at an average of 51.00 and a strike rate of over 151. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 89*.