GT vs MI, Eliminator: Head-to-head, road to the playoffs and who will win to play Qualifier 2 vs PBKS in IPL 2025?

We have our first finalist of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrashed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur. Now, all the focus is on the upcoming Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The winner of this contest will progress to Qualifier 2 to take on Punjab Kings for a place in the final. GT vs MI head-to-head, road to the playoffs, and who has the rub of the green (ANI )

Road to the playoffs

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, looked comfortable in the league stage and were the prime favourites to finish inside the top two. For the bulk of the league stage, Gujarat Titans were at the top of the table. However, a defeat in their final two league stage matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led to Gujarat Titans slipping to the third position.

Gujarat eventually finished the league stage with 18 points from 14 matches.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians turned the tide after losing four out of their opening five matches. The Hardik Pandya-led team then won six matches in a row to be in a comfortable position. The five-time champions then sealed a place in the playoffs after getting the better of Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, Mumbai Indians' loss to Punjab Kings in Jaipur confirmed their fourth-place finish, which qualified them for the Eliminator.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, head-to-head

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have faced each other seven times in the IPL. Out of these seven encounters, Gujarat have won on five occasions, while Mumbai Indians have come out on top two times.

The two teams met just once in the IPL 2025 season. The match, which was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, went down to the wire. Owing to Rahul Tewatia's heroics, Shubman Gill and co. managed to register a win by three wickets, owing to the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Who are the favourites for a place in Qualifier 2?

Looking at the head-to-head record, Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill are the favourites to seal a place in Qualifier 2. Mumbai Indians have also not defeated any of the top three teams in the IPL 2025 season as all of their wins have come against the lower-ranked sides.

For the Eliminator, Gujarat Titans will be without their star batter Jos Buttler, as he has returned to England for national duty. Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis is likely to take his place in the XI.

For Mumbai Indians, Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton have headed home. Jonny Bairstow is now expected to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in the Eliminator.