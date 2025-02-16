Explore
    Live

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score: It’s a Four. UP Warriorz at 14/0 after 1.1 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 16, 2025 7:37 PM IST
    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Vrinda Dinesh hit a Four on Deandra Dottin bowling.UP Warriorz at 14/0 after 1.1 overs
    Key Events
    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Match 3 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 16 Feb 2025 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara

    Gujarat Giants squad -
    Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Ash Gardner, Dani Gibson, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer
    UP Warriorz squad -
    Arushi Goel, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 16, 2025 7:37 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Vrinda Dinesh smashed a Four on Deandra Dottin bowling . UP Warriorz at 14/0 after 1.1 overs

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Just over! Deandra Dottin begins with a short delivery, angling in sharply into the body of the batter Vrinda Dinesh gets a bit hurried into her pull shot. The ball takes the top edge and just flies over short fine for a boundary.

    Feb 16, 2025 7:36 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 10/0 after 1 overs

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
    UP Warriorz
    Kiran Navgire 9 (4)
    Vrinda Dinesh 1 (2)
    Gujarat Giants
    Sayali Satghare 0/10 (1)

    Feb 16, 2025 7:36 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Kiran Navgire smashed a Four on Sayali Satghare bowling . UP Warriorz at 10/0 after 0.6 overs

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Lovely shot! Sayali Satghare bangs this into the pitch and on off. Kiran Navgire stays firm in the crease as the keeper is up to the stumps. She gets on top of the bounce and punches it sweetly through extra covers for another boundary. 10 runs off the first over!

    Feb 16, 2025 7:06 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Scores: Playing XI

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP (Playing XI) - Uma Chetry (WK), Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma (C), Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King (On Debut for UP), Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud (On Debut).

    Feb 16, 2025 7:05 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Scores: Playing XI

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Gujarat (Unchanged Playing XI) - Beth Mooney (WK), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ash Gardner (C), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwer, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam.

    Feb 16, 2025 6:32 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Match Details
    Match 3 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz to be held at BCA Stadium, Vadodara at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score: It's a Four. UP Warriorz at 14/0 after 1.1 overs
