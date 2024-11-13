New Delhi [India], : Indian Premier League franchise, Gujarat Titans announced former Indian cricketer Parthiv Parel as the team's assistant coach ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction which is scheduled to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Gujarat Titans appoints Parthiv Patel as assistant coach for IPL 2025 season

"The Gujarat Titans are pleased to announce the appointment of Parthiv Patel as their new Assistant and Batting Coach. With a distinguished 17-year career as a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Parthiv brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team," the franchise said in an official statement.

"As the Titans prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, Parthiv's insights into batting techniques and strategies will play a crucial role in enhancing the players' skills. Parthiv, who is known for his sharp cricketing acumen and ability to mentor young talent, will strengthen the coaching staff and contribute to player development and performance," the statement added.

Parthiv made his debut for India at the age of 17 in 2002. Parthiv played 15 Test matches and 10 ODIs under Ganguly's captaincy between 2002 and 2004. Ganguly was known for backing his players.

Parthiv won the IPL with CSK in 2010 before moving on to the Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 2017, where he won two more titles. Patel's quick glove work and ability as an opener made him a valuable member of both teams, contributing greatly to their successful campaigns.

Ahead of the mega auction, the Gujarat-based franchise side announced last month that they have retained Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction.

Gill and Rashid were initially picked by GT ahead of the 2022 season, which was the franchise's debut. Rashid was bought for ₹15 crores, while Gill went for ₹8 crores. Gill took over the GT captaincy for the 2024 season after their title-winning captain, Hardik Pandya, was traded to the Mumbai Indians .

Both players have been key to GT's success. Gill has scored 1,799 runs in 45 matches at an average of 44.98, with four centuries and 10 fifties. He was named 'Player of the Tournament' in 2023, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches, including three centuries and four fifties.

Rashid has taken 56 wickets in 56 matches at an average of 23.93, with best figures of 4/24, and has also contributed crucial knocks with the bat.

The 23-year-old Sudharsan has amassed 1,034 runs in 25 matches at an average of 47.00 since joining in 2022 for ₹20 lakhs. He has scored one century and six fifties, with a standout performance in the previous season, scoring 527 runs in 12 matches at an average of 47.90, including a century and two fifties. He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer that season.

Shahrukh and Tewatia are uncapped all-rounders. Tewatia, known for his composure and finishing skills, was bought for ₹9 crores ahead of the 2022 season. In 45 matches for GT, he has scored 492 runs at an average of 27.33, with a strike rate of 147.75 and a top score of 43*.

Shahrukh, a powerful hitter and useful all-rounder in domestic cricket, was acquired by GT for ₹7.4 crores before the 2024 auction. In seven matches during the 2024 season, he scored 127 runs at an average of 18.14, with a strike rate above 169, including one half-century.

In the 2024 season, GT faced a significant downturn after finishing as champions in 2022 and runners-up in 2023, managing only five wins and seven losses. With just 12 points, they ended the season in the eighth position.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.