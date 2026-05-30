Gujarat Titans' arrival in Ahmedabad delayed ahead of IPL 2026 final vs RCB. Here's why

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is less than 24 hours away, but the Shubman Gill-led side is yet to touch down in Ahmedabad. According to ESPNcricinfo, stormy weather has delayed the Gujarat Titans' arrival in the city, leaving them with less than 24 hours to prepare for the summit clash. According to a report, the Titans were expected to depart Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon via a charter flight; however, rain in north-western India, centred on Punjab, delayed several flights. Gujarat Titans' arrival in Ahmedabad has been delayed (REUTERS)

The airport authorities were unable to issue take-off clearance, so the Titans will only land in Ahmedabad after 10 PM on Saturday, May 30. Once they touch down, they will be led to their hotel in Gandhinagar, which is another 30-minute drive from the airport.

It is worth noting that this is the first time in IPL history that a team has had to travel a day before the final. This whole situation unfolded after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to hold the playoffs at three venues.

Also Read: Shubman Gill can't keep calm, goes gaga over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of IPL final: ‘In years to come…’ Speaking of the other IPL 2026 finalist, the RCB landed in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after winning Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala the previous day. The Rajat Patidar-led side has also had two solid training sessions in the lead-up to their second straight IPL final.

"Yes, because after Qualifier 1, we got enough time to rest and recover. At the same time, GT are coming straight from Qualifier 2," Patidar told reporters on Saturday when asked if their early arrival was a positive.

“There is some sort of advantage, but not a huge one because both teams are very good and have played excellent cricket,” he added.

Third IPL final for GT This is the third time that the Gujarat Titans have qualified for the IPL final. On the other hand, this would be the fourth time Ahmedabad has hosted the summit clash.

Speaking of the Gujarat Titans, the side qualified for the final after beating the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday in Mullanpur. Gill led from the front after scoring 104 to help GT chase down 215 to set up a summit clash with RCB.

“I think preparation is what keeps me mentally fresh, knowing what I need to do the next week, next couple of weeks or in the next series or next tournament, and preparing for that,” Gill told reporters ahead of the final.

"It's about knowing the things that are in my control or knowing the things that I need to do well to be able to succeed, and what we need to do well as a team to be able to succeed is what I think keeps me mentally fit," he added.