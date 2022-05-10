'This team is difficult to beat. They will be the first to qualify': Harbhajan makes bold IPL Playoff prediction

As we enter the final few league matches of the IPL 2022, the race for playoffs has intensified. Barring the Mumbai Indians, all remaining nine teams are in with a chance to enter the final four by some mathematic, permutation and combinations. Currently positioned in the top four in the IPL points table are debutants Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in the top two, followed by Rajasthan Royals at 3 and Royal Challengers Bangalore at fourth. However, the other five teams, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings are still in contention with a lot depending on the net run rate.

Among all teams, LSG and GT look the two best-placed teams to grab a place in the playoffs, and between the two, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked the Titans to become the first team to secure a place in the top four. GT and LSG face each other in the battle of debutants Tuesday night in Pune and Harbhajan has backed the Hardik Pandya-captained unit to register a win, calling it 'difficult to beat'.

"Gujarat Titans are going to win the match against Lucknow Super Giants and they will become the first team to qualify. The Hardik Pandya-led side is very strong. Rashid Khan is in great form and coach Ashish Nehra is giving them just the right amount of confidence. This team is difficult to beat," Harbhajan said on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Besides Harbhajan, Matthew Hayden had similar things to say. The former Australian batter lauded the Gujarat Titans for the brand of cricket they are playing in their debut season and the match-winners the franchise has in its ranks.

"GT bat deep, they've got the confidence, and they are full of match winners. It's exciting to watch them because when there's not a Rahul Tewatia show, it's a Rashid Khan show and when Rashid isn't performing, it's a Killer-Miller (David Miller) show. This team is lined up with several match-winners and that's what makes them a dangerous side. It's exciting to watch the brand of cricket they are playing," he said.

